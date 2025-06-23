Couple Sues Wedding Photographer Who Asked Guests ‘How to Take Proper Photos’

A wedding photographer is being sued by a newly-married couple who claim he ruined their pictures and asked guests for help on “how to take proper photos.”

Patrick Brown, 46, and Cheryl Carley, 54, are suing New York-based wedding photographer Michael Ivory for breach of contract.

The couple hired Ivory to photograph their wedding on November 12, 2023, as part of a $3,200 wedding package. According to a report by The Independent, they chose Ivory because of his impressive portfolio on his website and affordable price.

However, they were disappointed when they received photos that were “blurry, poorly composed, and missing key moments,” according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by The Independent.

In the lawsuit, the couple claim that during the wedding, Ivory “appeared rushed and unfocused, requiring guidance from guests and plaintiffs on how to take proper pictures.” They also say he “failed to capture important aspects of the wedding, such as shots of the bride with her bridesmaids, candid photos of guests and the cake being blessed despite plaintiffs emphasizing their importance.”

The couple say the sample photos they received from Ivory were “far below the professional quality promised and expected.” They also reported having trouble viewing and selecting images due to “prominent watermarks and reduced quality.”

The couple allege that Ivory, who is based in Yonkers, did not offer any solutions or alternatives. In December, the photographer stopped all communication and later allegedly tried to blame the bride, claiming she was four hours late to her own ceremony — an accusation that the newlyweds strongly deny.

As a result, the couple say they had to rely on their wedding guests to help gather photos from the day.

“We had to rely on family members and guests to pull in all of their photos,” Brown tells The Independent. “If we would have known that they would have done a better job than this guy, we would have never hired him. Our guests’ photos came out ten times better than his did. It’s been very, very, very disappointing.”

According to The Mail Online, the photographer’s attorney has denied the couple claims and told them: “Mr. Ivory will expeditiously provide the photographs selected by your clients. No refund will be forthcoming. Mr. Ivory will vigorously defend his interests.”

This lawsuit comes months after a wedding videographer was arrested following more than 100 complaints from couples. Complaints ranged from the videographer failing to show up despite being paid in advance to delivering promised video footage months or even years after the event.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.