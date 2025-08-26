Apple Set to Announce ‘Awe Dropping’ New iPhone Models

Apple announced its annual iPhone launch event today, teasing “awe dropping” reveals on September 9.

The invitation and accompanying announcement feature a blue and orange Apple logo, similar to what it looks like through a thermal camera. As users quickly realized, the emblem is interactive as well. Moving the cursor around changes the logo’s color, as if it is getting warmer with “touch.”

As for precisely what Apple will unveil during its September 9 event, there are some safe bets. Apple will undoubtedly showcase its latest iPhone models, including presumably standard and Pro devices in multiple sizes.

Apple is also expected to release an ultra-thin iPhone model this year, which analysts expect will be sold under Apple’s tried-and-true “Air” moniker. In January, reliable insider Mark Gurman of Bloomberg speculated that the so-called iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s thinnest smartphone ever.

The latest reports suggest that the iPhone 17 lineup will sport a redesigned camera bar, similar in spirit to what Google introduced with its Pixel 9 series smartphones last year. It is worth noting that the Pixel’s redesigned camera bar was not met with electric enthusiasm at launch, so it will be fascinating to see what Apple might do differently with its rumored design tweaks.

Speaking of design tweaks, the event in a couple of weeks will also give Apple another opportunity to showcase iOS 26 and its heavily-criticized “Liquid Glass” design language. iOS 26 has been in beta for a few months, including more recently a public beta, and Apple has made continued tweaks to Liquid Glass during testing.

Apple is also expected to double down on its AI, or “Apple Intelligence,” efforts. Whether there will be any new AI-related hardware changes in the next iPhone models remains to be seen.

For mobile photographers, the hope is that the iPhone 17 will introduce new camera technology and more powerful software. This generation may also be the final one that includes Sony image sensors, following Apple’s new investment effort with Samsung.

There are many more questions than answers at this point, but the answers won’t take too long to arrive. The Apple event is September 9 at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT) and PetaPixel will have all the details as soon as they are available.

Image credits: Apple