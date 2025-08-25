Electronic Device and Smartphone Searches at US Border Hit Record High

New data shows that searches of phones and other electronic devices at U.S. borders have reached an all-time high.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have broad authority to search the phones and other devices of anyone entering the country, including U.S. citizens.

Newly released government figures show that during the past three months, CBP agents carried out more electronic device searches than ever before.

Data published on the CBP website and reported by TechCrunch shows that agents searched 14,899 devices belonging to international travelers between April and June. That figure represents a 17% increase from the previous record, set in early 2022.

The statistics do not specify which types of devices were examined, according to TechCrunch. However, the CBP has the authority to search phones, laptops, cameras, and other electronic devices. Most inspections are considered “basic” searches, where border agents request a password and manually go through a device’s contents without extra tools.

The April to June numbers surpassed the earlier peak of at least 12,766 searches recorded from January through March 2022.

U.S. citizens cannot be refused entry for declining a search, but their devices can be taken indefinitely. Non-citizens who refuse risk being denied entry altogether.

Since the beginning of the year, people arriving in the U.S. have reported having their phones closely examined, and in some cases being denied entry after device checks. In June, a 21-year-old Norwegian tourist says he was denied entry into the U.S. after immigration agents took issue with a popular meme photo of Vice President JD Vance on his phone. However, U.S. Homeland Security officials denied the tourist’s claims and say he was turned away for admitting to drug use.

The news comes after the U.S. Department of State announced that non-immigrant visa applicants must now disclose and set all social media accounts to public as part of an enhanced vetting process. In a significant policy shift, the U.S. Department of State has updated its requirements for F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas, stating that applicants must now set their social media accounts to public visibility, effective immediately.

