Border Agents Will No Longer Use Bodycams Because They Are Compromised

U.S. Border Patrol agents will no longer use bodycams after a social media post revealed that individual agents could be identified via a smartphone app.

According to a now-deleted Reddit post under r/immigration, user “rowingalt86” highlighted that agents could be detected by using BLE Radar, a mobile app that scans and analyzes Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices, such as smartphones, smartwatches, and speakers.

As reported by multiple news outlets, the post explained that the app can track devices from a distance of at least 100 yards and could even be used to trigger improvised explosive device attacks.

“All U.S. Border Patrol Agents will cease the use of body-worn cameras (BWC) in all operational environments,” reads a statement to Border Patrol obtained by NewsNation.

“This directive follows notification received by the IDVRS program management office, regarding a potential security risk associated with the BWCs used by USBP. Pending completion of the investigation and risk mitigation, all Agents will stand down the use of their BWCs until further notice. Additional guidance and information will be disseminated as it is received.”

It comes amid rising tensions as the Trump administration directs Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport people illegally living in the United States. President Trump is said to be unhappy with the number of arrests made by ICE: Trump reprtedly told aides in a recent diatribe that “the numbers are too f****** low.”

Bodycams and Federal Agencies

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) implemented the use of body cameras following an order from former President Joe Biden in 2021. The CBP was among the first federal agencies to use bodycams and has since publicly released numerous videos in a bid to enhance accountability and transparency.

This latest move has been criticized in some quarters, including police, since with the cameras gone there will be less oversight of officers. The cameras also capture evidence that could be needed later.

“It helps us put a case together because there’s evidence in that body camera footage,” Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez of Val Verde County, Texas tells NewsNation. “We go back and check to see, make sure the officer is doing the right thing. That also helps us. When somebody has a citizen complaint, we have the body camera video. We can go back and check that video against the allegations being made.”

It is believed that police use bodycams made by Axon. Last year, PetaPixel reported that the company was releasing an AI camera that generates police reports from audio.

Image credits:Defense Visual Information Distribution Service