Peak Design and Fujifilm Launch In-Store Experience for Photographers

Peak Design and Fujifilm have opened Field Lab, an in-store experience that offers the chance for photographers to test out Fujifilm photography equipment first-hand, explore Peak Design’s carrying solutions, and even get Fujifilm equipment checked and cleaned by certified professionals.

Field Lab commenced today, World Photography Day, and will remain open at Peak Design’s New York City store through the end of this year.

“Field Lab transforms Peak Design’s New York City retail space into a creative test kitchen for visual storytellers, offering customers the ability to demo Fujifilm’s latest cameras and seamlessly pair them with Peak Design’s signature straps and bags,” Peak Design and Fujifilm explain.

At Field Lab, photographers and videographers can get their hands on Fujifilm’s “latest launches,” including the brand-new Fujifilm X-E5, which PetaPixel describes as offering much of the charm of the X100VI with the versatility and performance of Fujifilm’s high-end X Series cameras.

Every Thursday, from 11 AM to 7 PM, a dedicated Fujifilm representative and trained Peak Design staff will be available to answer questions about Fujifilm cameras and lenses. Further, Fujifilm technicians will be available each Thursday at Field Lab to professionally inspect and clean up to four Fujifilm items per visitor.

Naturally, given that the Field Lab is a Peak Design initiative, the company will also be showing off its carry solutions and demonstrating how its straps, bags, tripods, and tripods work alongside Fujifilm camera equipment.

The Peak Design x Fujifilm Field Lab is also designed to be a meeting space for all of New York City’s creative community. Throughout the rest of this year and beyond, there will be special events, including artist meetups, networking mixers, print swaps, and workshops.

“We’ve always believed the best gear is the gear you can touch, try, and trust,” says Peak Design’s CEO and founder, Peter Dering. “Partnering with Fujifilm on Field Lab makes this vision even more meaningful and turns the retail experience into a playground where creativity and connection come first.”

“After nearly a decade of working with Peak Design in the U.S., we saw an opportunity to deepen our partnership,” adds Victor Ha, Vice President, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, Fujifilm North America Corporation. “Our audiences share a love for gathering in spaces that blend adventure and creative freedom. The Field Lab is our way of bringing this simple concept to life and we are very excited to see how we can continue to expand and shape it as we move forward.”

There is a Field Lab launch party today, August 19, with live demos, hands-on stations, and more. Field Lab is entirely free to check out during normal Peak Design New York store hours. Demo opportunities are first-come, first-served, and the Clean & Check services are available only for Fujifilm products.

Image credits: Peak Design and Fujifilm