Peak Design’s Biggest Color Drop Ever Gives Photographers New Ways to Express Themselves

Peak Design has released four new colors for many of its products, including backpacks, shoulder bags, pouches, camera straps, camera leashes, and more. It is Peak Design’s largest drop of new colors ever.

Peak Design, best known for its carrying solutions for photographers, takes each of its available colors very seriously. New color choices are very carefully considered, and it is typical for Peak Design to offer maybe one new color a year. Suffice it to say, four is a lot, and there’s something for everyone.

The new Ocean color option delivers a “moody and deep yet calmly constant” shade of blue. Peak Design says the color captures “the serenity and power of the sea.” Compared to Peak Design’s other blue option, Midnight, Ocean is lighter and brighter.

Eclipse is a “dark and bold” shade of red. “Eclipse is for the night owls and boundary-pushers,” Peak Design says. For many of Peak Design’s offerings, Eclipse is the first shade of red. However, it is worth noting that Eclipse made its Peak Design debut a little earlier this year for the launch of Peak Design’s Roller Pro Carry-On luggage.

Next up is Kelp, an Earthy green tone. “Rooted in regeneration and balance, Kelp brings a sense of harmony and renewal,” per Peak Design. Given Peak Design’s connection to outdoor photography, including through its carrying solutions and tripods, it is admittedly a bit surprising that it took so long for the company to introduce a shade of green.

Rounding out the quartet is the very bright and vibrant Ibis. This is a pinkish-orange color that Peak Design says it made to help its customers “stand out and steal the spotlight.” Given how bright Ibis is, it is likely not too surprising that it is not making its way throughout the entire Peak Design lineup. Customers can buy Ibis packing cubes, totes, leashes, and cuffs, but not full-size camera straps or backpacks.

The other three new colors, Ocean, Eclipse, and Kelp, are available across Peak Design’s comprehensive catalog, including Everyday and Travel backpacks and shoulder bags, all of Peak Design’s camera straps, leashes, and cuffs, and its various packing cubes.

Peak Design’s four new color ways are available to purchase now in compatible products directly from Peak Design.

