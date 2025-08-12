Peak Design’s Biggest Color Drop Ever Gives Photographers New Ways to Express Themselves

Jeremy Gray

A collage of four images shows hands holding different colored camera bags and cameras against solid color backgrounds: gray, purple, green, and orange. Each bag is paired with a camera held or attached.

Peak Design has released four new colors for many of its products, including backpacks, shoulder bags, pouches, camera straps, camera leashes, and more. It is Peak Design’s largest drop of new colors ever.

Peak Design, best known for its carrying solutions for photographers, takes each of its available colors very seriously. New color choices are very carefully considered, and it is typical for Peak Design to offer maybe one new color a year. Suffice it to say, four is a lot, and there’s something for everyone.

The new Ocean color option delivers a “moody and deep yet calmly constant” shade of blue. Peak Design says the color captures “the serenity and power of the sea.” Compared to Peak Design’s other blue option, Midnight, Ocean is lighter and brighter.

A smiling man and woman stand back to back outdoors by a river at sunset. The man wears glasses, a hat, and a jacket, holding a large gray shoulder bag. The woman wears a backpack and casually drapes its strap over the man's shoulder.
Ocean

Eclipse is a “dark and bold” shade of red. “Eclipse is for the night owls and boundary-pushers,” Peak Design says. For many of Peak Design’s offerings, Eclipse is the first shade of red. However, it is worth noting that Eclipse made its Peak Design debut a little earlier this year for the launch of Peak Design’s Roller Pro Carry-On luggage.

Two people stand back to back outdoors, both smiling. One carries a large backpack, and the other wears a crossbody bag. They are dressed in casual clothes, with trees and a river in the background.
Eclipse
A person wearing a brown, leopard-print jacket reaches into an open, maroon-colored Peak Design pouch while standing against a gray wall.
Eclipse

Next up is Kelp, an Earthy green tone. “Rooted in regeneration and balance, Kelp brings a sense of harmony and renewal,” per Peak Design. Given Peak Design’s connection to outdoor photography, including through its carrying solutions and tripods, it is admittedly a bit surprising that it took so long for the company to introduce a shade of green.

A person with short dark hair, wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, green shorts, and an olive backpack, stands outdoors at dusk with arms crossed above their head, facing away from the camera toward trees and a river.
Kelp
A person with a nose ring and tattoos, wearing a striped sleeveless top, smiles while holding a Sony camera outdoors in warm sunlight.
Kelp

Rounding out the quartet is the very bright and vibrant Ibis. This is a pinkish-orange color that Peak Design says it made to help its customers “stand out and steal the spotlight.” Given how bright Ibis is, it is likely not too surprising that it is not making its way throughout the entire Peak Design lineup. Customers can buy Ibis packing cubes, totes, leashes, and cuffs, but not full-size camera straps or backpacks.

A person with long dark hair and tattoos on their arm holds a camera up to their face, ready to take a photo. They are wearing a striped sleeveless top and have a bright orange camera strap around their wrist.
Ibis

The other three new colors, Ocean, Eclipse, and Kelp, are available across Peak Design’s comprehensive catalog, including Everyday and Travel backpacks and shoulder bags, all of Peak Design’s camera straps, leashes, and cuffs, and its various packing cubes.

Peak Design’s four new color ways are available to purchase now in compatible products directly from Peak Design.

Image credits: Peak Design

