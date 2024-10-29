Peak Design and Carryology Team Up to Create Upgraded Carrying Solutions for Photographers

Jeremy Gray

Photography accessories laid out on a dark surface, including camera straps with orange accents, a black camera, and a small orange device. The arrangement showcases a modern, sleek design.

Peak Design and Carryology collaborated on a new product collection aimed squarely at passionate photographers.

Peak Design, a leader in carrying solutions and photography gear and accessories, and Carryology, a company dedicated to finding better ways for people to bring gear of all kinds, teamed up to create the Peak Design x Carryology Essentials Collab, a curated collection of Peak Design’s best offerings for photographers on-the-go. The special edition “capsule” has just about everything a shutterbug needs, including Peak Design’s popular Slide and Slide Lite camera straps, the company’s Leash and Cuff for handheld shooting, the Capture Clip that underpins all of Peak’s straps, and the company’s Mobile Tripod.

A person wearing a black watch and a dark jacket holds a black camera in their right hand. They are standing in front of a brick wall, with sunlight casting shadows on their beige pants.

While obviously, this package lacks Peak Design’s full-size Travel Tripod, a popular choice for many, omitting the full-size tripod keeps the cost — and size — of the kit down. Carryology says it handpicked the Peak Design products to include in the collaboration and added its own style and flair to each product. The Mobile Tripod and Capture Clip are augmented by Carryology’s distinctive Auxikko pattern, which is based on the ancient Japanese Kikkō, the hexagonal plates used in some samurai armor, and auxetics, materials that are built to become stronger under stress.

A close-up of a smartphone on a wooden surface, featuring a black leather-textured accessory with a unique pattern and an orange detail. The accessory is attached to the back of the phone, partially covering the camera lenses.

“Since Peak Design’s first Kickstarter, they’ve been shaking things up, always finding new ways to innovate carry. And their smart designs have kept the industry on its toes,” says Carryology’s editor-in-chief, Michael Knipsel. “Teaming up with them for a Carryology upgrade? It’s not just exciting — it’s a real privilege. There’s something special about taking what already works and making it even better together.”

A person wearing a black jacket and a dark shirt, with a black crossbody strap over their shoulder. The strap has a metal buckle with orange accents. The image focuses on the upper half of the person.

Close-up of a rugged, industrial-style strap with an orange-edged buckle on a textured dark background. The strap is secured with stitching, and a subtle pattern is visible on the surrounding material.

Beyond Carryology’s trademark colors and design patterns, Peak Design’s engineers also did some tweaking to the included products, drawing on inspiration from the company’s new Outdoor Line. Peak included its new Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) threads into the special edition camera straps for improved durability. The Peak Design x Carryology straps are more resistant to slashing and abrasions than Peak Design’s standard straps, which Peak and Carryology demonstrated with a machete demonstration.

“We’ve been kicking around collaboration ideas with Carryology for nearly as long as we’ve known them,” says Peak Design’s CEO and founder (and recent PetaPixel podcast guest) “There’s no other community on the planet that gets our design ethos as well as these folks do, and now we’re proudly paying homage to that.”

A person in a dark jacket holds a black camera with an orange and black wrist strap. The background is blurred, showing a building with glass doors. The focus is on the camera in the person's hand.

Pricing and Availability

The Peak Design x Carryology Essentials Collab is available now, with each product sporting a 10-15% price increase against their standard counterparts due to the new designs and materials improvements.

Image credits: Peak Design x Carryology

,
, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Peak Design Camera Cube V2 Peak Design’s New Camera Cube V2 Is More Rugged and Usable
Left image: Person at a lake in the mountains, wearing a hat and a green jacket, carrying a large backpack and a foam sleeping pad. Right image: Close-up of a person organizing a camera and gear in a backpack compartment on dry grass. Peak Design Launches ‘Outdoor Line’ Backpacks and Slings for Adventurous Photographers
Peak Design Micro Clutch Peak Design’s New Micro Clutch is a Minimalist Camera Hand Strap
Peak Design Launches a Marketplace to Buy and Sell Used Peak Gear
Discussion