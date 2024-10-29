Peak Design and Carryology Team Up to Create Upgraded Carrying Solutions for Photographers

Peak Design and Carryology collaborated on a new product collection aimed squarely at passionate photographers.

Peak Design, a leader in carrying solutions and photography gear and accessories, and Carryology, a company dedicated to finding better ways for people to bring gear of all kinds, teamed up to create the Peak Design x Carryology Essentials Collab, a curated collection of Peak Design’s best offerings for photographers on-the-go. The special edition “capsule” has just about everything a shutterbug needs, including Peak Design’s popular Slide and Slide Lite camera straps, the company’s Leash and Cuff for handheld shooting, the Capture Clip that underpins all of Peak’s straps, and the company’s Mobile Tripod.

While obviously, this package lacks Peak Design’s full-size Travel Tripod, a popular choice for many, omitting the full-size tripod keeps the cost — and size — of the kit down. Carryology says it handpicked the Peak Design products to include in the collaboration and added its own style and flair to each product. The Mobile Tripod and Capture Clip are augmented by Carryology’s distinctive Auxikko pattern, which is based on the ancient Japanese Kikkō, the hexagonal plates used in some samurai armor, and auxetics, materials that are built to become stronger under stress.

“Since Peak Design’s first Kickstarter, they’ve been shaking things up, always finding new ways to innovate carry. And their smart designs have kept the industry on its toes,” says Carryology’s editor-in-chief, Michael Knipsel. “Teaming up with them for a Carryology upgrade? It’s not just exciting — it’s a real privilege. There’s something special about taking what already works and making it even better together.”

Beyond Carryology’s trademark colors and design patterns, Peak Design’s engineers also did some tweaking to the included products, drawing on inspiration from the company’s new Outdoor Line. Peak included its new Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) threads into the special edition camera straps for improved durability. The Peak Design x Carryology straps are more resistant to slashing and abrasions than Peak Design’s standard straps, which Peak and Carryology demonstrated with a machete demonstration.

“We’ve been kicking around collaboration ideas with Carryology for nearly as long as we’ve known them,” says Peak Design’s CEO and founder (and recent PetaPixel podcast guest) “There’s no other community on the planet that gets our design ethos as well as these folks do, and now we’re proudly paying homage to that.”

Pricing and Availability

The Peak Design x Carryology Essentials Collab is available now, with each product sporting a 10-15% price increase against their standard counterparts due to the new designs and materials improvements.

Image credits: Peak Design x Carryology