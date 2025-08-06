Insta360 Sent Its New Satin White X5 360° Camera to the Edge of Space

Jeremy Gray

A sleek, modern camera or observation device floats above Earth in space, with the planet’s curved horizon, clouds, and deep blue atmosphere visible below against the darkness of space.

Insta360 announced the X5 Satin White Limited Edition 360-degree camera, a sleek new design for its flagship camera. To mark the occasion and test new accompanying neutral density (ND) filters, Insta360 promptly launched its white X5 camera into the upper stratosphere, nearly 25 miles above Earth’s surface.

The Insta360 X5 Satin White promises the same imaging capabilities and features of the standard X5 launched in April, which PetaPixel described as “the most versatile action camera available” in its Insta 360 X5 Review.

Two Insta360 X4 360-degree cameras suspended in mid-air over water, one showing its rear and the other displaying a screen with a photo of two people smiling in a city at night. Splashes and dynamic lighting add energy.
The Insta360 X5 now comes in standard black and a new Satin White.

This means the X5 Satin White features the same Type 1/1.28 image sensors and 8Kp30 360° video recording capabilities of the standard black X5. Insta360 calls it “the smartest, toughest 360-degree camera ever made,” and the X5 promises significantly better imaging performance than its predecessor, 2024’s X4.

Two women stand outdoors in front of tall apartment buildings, smiling and posing for a selfie with a selfie stick; one woman flashes a peace sign while the other raises her arm cheerfully.

The X5 features a Triple AI chip system, a 6mm (equivalent) f/2 lens, and a rugged IP68 rating out of the box. The rugged action camera is waterproof down to 15 meters (49 feet) without its optional Invisible Dive Case, which further increases its underwater performance to depths of 60 meters (197 feet). The X5 also features user-replaceable lenses, ensuring that footage stays sharp even after rugged outdoor adventures.

A smiling couple stands in shallow water on a sandy beach at sunset, taking a selfie with an action camera. The sky is partly cloudy, and gentle waves create reflections on the wet sand around them.

Two young women smiling and walking up outdoor stone steps while one holds a white action camera on a selfie stick, capturing their moment together in bright, sunny weather.

“X5 Satin White isn’t just a camera — it’s a statement,” says Max Richter, VP of Marketing and Co-Founder at Insta360. “We took everything creators love about X5: the insane image quality, rugged build, and AI-powered editing, and wrapped it in a design that stands out as boldly as their content does.”

However, for the X5 Satin White, Insta360 was not worried about its performance on Earth, but its performance in near-space.

In collaboration with Sent Into Space, Insta360 sent its new X5 Satin White into near-space, “proving no environment is too tough for Insta360’s latest action camera.”

Sent Into Space launched the X5 Satin White 38 kilometers (23.6 miles) above sea level, reaching the Earth’s upper stratosphere, the second-closest layer of atmosphere to outer space. The X5 Satin White not only survived the adventure, but also returned fantastic footage to Earth.

To ensure the camera could capture high-quality 8K footage in the upper stratosphere, where sunlight is 30% brighter than on Earth’s surface, Insta360 equipped the camera with its brand-new neutral density (ND) filters. These are the first ND filters Insta360 has released, and they work on the X5 thanks to its replaceable lens design. The new ND filters come in ND16, ND32, and ND64 strengths, and the X5 automatically detects the selected filter strength to match the lighting conditions and deliver accurate colors during post-processing.

A close-up of a 360-degree action camera with two large, detachable fish-eye lens covers attached to the front and back, reflecting an outdoor landscape. The camera body is shown in grayscale.

For content creation on Earth, the new ND filters will help videographers capture better motion blur and shoot with their desired settings in bright conditions. For photographers, the new ND filters will make the X5 much better for long-exposure photography.

A camera with a round lens attachment is shown, with three filter options labeled ND16, ND32, and ND64 displayed to the left side.
The new Insta360 X5 ND filters come in ND16 (four-stop), ND32 (five-stop), and ND64 (six-stop) strengths.
A close-up of two fingers holding a rounded camera lens, with a digital device screen below displaying options to install ND16, ND32, and ND64 ND filters. The background is a gradient of dark blue.
The X5 automatically registers the ND filter when it is attached.

During its flight to the edge of space, the X5 withstood air temperatures as low as -68° F and blistering-hot sunlight. Insta360 says its camera performed “flawlessly.”

Pricing and Availability

Adventurous creators who want a sleek action camera to send into space can buy the Insta360 X5 Satin White Limited Edition now for $549.99, the same price as the standard black model. The new ND filters for the X5 are also available now and cost $59.99 each.

Buy the Insta360 X5 Satin White new on Amazon.comBuy the Insta360 X5 Satin White used on KEH.com
Buy the Insta360 X5 ND Filter new on Amazon.comBuy the Insta360 X5 ND Filter used on KEH.com

Image credits: Insta360

