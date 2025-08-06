Insta360 Sent Its New Satin White X5 360° Camera to the Edge of Space

Insta360 announced the X5 Satin White Limited Edition 360-degree camera, a sleek new design for its flagship camera. To mark the occasion and test new accompanying neutral density (ND) filters, Insta360 promptly launched its white X5 camera into the upper stratosphere, nearly 25 miles above Earth’s surface.

The Insta360 X5 Satin White promises the same imaging capabilities and features of the standard X5 launched in April, which PetaPixel described as “the most versatile action camera available” in its Insta 360 X5 Review.

This means the X5 Satin White features the same Type 1/1.28 image sensors and 8Kp30 360° video recording capabilities of the standard black X5. Insta360 calls it “the smartest, toughest 360-degree camera ever made,” and the X5 promises significantly better imaging performance than its predecessor, 2024’s X4.

The X5 features a Triple AI chip system, a 6mm (equivalent) f/2 lens, and a rugged IP68 rating out of the box. The rugged action camera is waterproof down to 15 meters (49 feet) without its optional Invisible Dive Case, which further increases its underwater performance to depths of 60 meters (197 feet). The X5 also features user-replaceable lenses, ensuring that footage stays sharp even after rugged outdoor adventures.

“X5 Satin White isn’t just a camera — it’s a statement,” says Max Richter, VP of Marketing and Co-Founder at Insta360. “We took everything creators love about X5: the insane image quality, rugged build, and AI-powered editing, and wrapped it in a design that stands out as boldly as their content does.”

However, for the X5 Satin White, Insta360 was not worried about its performance on Earth, but its performance in near-space.

In collaboration with Sent Into Space, Insta360 sent its new X5 Satin White into near-space, “proving no environment is too tough for Insta360’s latest action camera.”

Sent Into Space launched the X5 Satin White 38 kilometers (23.6 miles) above sea level, reaching the Earth’s upper stratosphere, the second-closest layer of atmosphere to outer space. The X5 Satin White not only survived the adventure, but also returned fantastic footage to Earth.

To ensure the camera could capture high-quality 8K footage in the upper stratosphere, where sunlight is 30% brighter than on Earth’s surface, Insta360 equipped the camera with its brand-new neutral density (ND) filters. These are the first ND filters Insta360 has released, and they work on the X5 thanks to its replaceable lens design. The new ND filters come in ND16, ND32, and ND64 strengths, and the X5 automatically detects the selected filter strength to match the lighting conditions and deliver accurate colors during post-processing.

For content creation on Earth, the new ND filters will help videographers capture better motion blur and shoot with their desired settings in bright conditions. For photographers, the new ND filters will make the X5 much better for long-exposure photography.

During its flight to the edge of space, the X5 withstood air temperatures as low as -68° F and blistering-hot sunlight. Insta360 says its camera performed “flawlessly.”

Pricing and Availability

Adventurous creators who want a sleek action camera to send into space can buy the Insta360 X5 Satin White Limited Edition now for $549.99, the same price as the standard black model. The new ND filters for the X5 are also available now and cost $59.99 each.

Image credits: Insta360