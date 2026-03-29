National Gallery of Art Acquires Important Collection of American Civil War Photographs

The National Gallery of Art has announced a major expansion of its collection, including a significant group of early American photographs from the Civil War.

Among the National Gallery of Art’s acquisitions are approximately 35 19th-century images of the Civil War that greatly enhance the Gallery’s holdings of early photography. Notable Civil War photographers in the set include George N. Barnard, Alexander Gardner, Matthew Brady, and Andrew Joseph Russell.

Highlighted in the group is Gardner’s photograph of Abraham Lincoln’s second inauguration on March 4, 1865, at the U.S. Capitol, capturing the event in the midst of rain and a war-weary atmosphere. After emigrating from Scotland, Gardner settled in Washington, D.C., where he managed the gallery of American photographer Mathew Brady. Gardner began photographing in the 1850s and became best known for his Civil War images, ranging from soldiers’ daily lives to battlefields and ruins.

Gardner’s photograph of the crowd gathered to witness Lincoln’s second inauguration was taken just a month before Robert E. Lee’s surrender and Lincoln’s assassination. That day, one of the largest inaugural crowds to that point braved non-stop rain and strong winds. According to historical accounts, as Lincoln rose to speak, the clouds reportedly parted, and sunlight illuminated the ceremony — a moment that witnesses remembered for years. Later that year, Gardner was granted special access by the Secret Service to photograph the conspirators involved in Lincoln’s assassination and their executions.

The National Gallery of Art’s acquisitions also include over 140 photographs from the 20th and 21st centuries, featuring work by American, Canadian, Czech, Dutch, French, German, Hungarian, Japanese, Mexican, and Russian photographers. Highlights include modern photography by Ilse Bing, Florence Henri, Albert Renger-Patzsch, and Josef Sudek. In addition, the Gallery acquired Sebastião Salgado’s Genesis portfolio (2004–2011), a series of 50 platinum prints documenting human labor, conflict, and the natural world, further strengthening the Gallery’s holdings of his work.

“As stewards of the nation’s collection, we are honored to continue expanding our holdings with significant works that tell new stories and deepen our collection across mediums, highlighting artistic developments throughout history and uplifting ongoing innovation by contemporary artists,” E. Carmen Ramos, chief curatorial and conservation officer, says in a statement. “This group of acquisitions unites works of profound historical relevance with work by living artists continuing to shape artistic dialogues, expanding key areas of our collection, particularly in the fields of photography and sculpture.”

Image credits: All photos courtesy of the National Gallery of Art.