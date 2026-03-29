National Gallery of Art Acquires Important Collection of American Civil War Photographs

Pesala Bandara
Four men in 19th-century military uniforms pose in a forested campsite. Three stand by a tree while one sits in front, next to a tent. Fallen leaves cover the ground.
Matthew W. Brady, General W.S. Hancock and Staff, June 1864 | National Gallery of Art, Gift of Funds from Diana and Mallory Walker, 2025.44.8

The National Gallery of Art has announced a major expansion of its collection, including a significant group of early American photographs from the Civil War.

Among the National Gallery of Art’s acquisitions are approximately 35 19th-century images of the Civil War that greatly enhance the Gallery’s holdings of early photography. Notable Civil War photographers in the set include George N. Barnard, Alexander Gardner, Matthew Brady, and Andrew Joseph Russell.

A large crowd gathers outside a government building for an event, with people standing on steps and balconies. An American flag hangs nearby, and a speaker addresses the audience from a platform.
Alexander Gardner, Lincoln’s Second Inauguration, March 4, 1865 | National Gallery of Art, Gift of Funds from Ronald M. Costell, M.D. and the Estate of Marsha E. Swiss, 2025.44.20

Highlighted in the group is Gardner’s photograph of Abraham Lincoln’s second inauguration on March 4, 1865, at the U.S. Capitol, capturing the event in the midst of rain and a war-weary atmosphere. After emigrating from Scotland, Gardner settled in Washington, D.C., where he managed the gallery of American photographer Mathew Brady. Gardner began photographing in the 1850s and became best known for his Civil War images, ranging from soldiers’ daily lives to battlefields and ruins.

Seven Civil War soldiers in uniform pose around a large cannon on a grassy field, with several tents visible in the background. Some lean casually against the cannon wheels.
American 19th Century Seven Man Gun Crew, c. 1863 | National Gallery of Art, Gift of Funds from W. Bruce and Delaney H. Lundberg, 2025.44.11
Black-and-white photo of a 19th-century scene with damaged stone buildings, multiple steam locomotives, and people standing on and near them; city buildings and cloudy sky in the background.
George N. Barnard, City of Atlanta, Georgia, No. 1, 1864 | National Gallery of Art, Gift of Funds from Diana and Mallory Walker, 2026.1.47

Gardner’s photograph of the crowd gathered to witness Lincoln’s second inauguration was taken just a month before Robert E. Lee’s surrender and Lincoln’s assassination. That day, one of the largest inaugural crowds to that point braved non-stop rain and strong winds. According to historical accounts, as Lincoln rose to speak, the clouds reportedly parted, and sunlight illuminated the ceremony — a moment that witnesses remembered for years. Later that year, Gardner was granted special access by the Secret Service to photograph the conspirators involved in Lincoln’s assassination and their executions.

A large crowd gathers outside a grand building with columns on a winter day, many people wearing coats and hats. Leafless trees and additional buildings are visible in the background.
Henry F. Warren Lincoln’s Second Inauguration, March 4, 1865 | National Gallery of Art, Gift of Funds from W. Bruce and Delaney H. Lundberg, 2025.44.16
A black-and-white photo shows a Civil War-era military camp with tents spread out across a field. In the foreground, there is a large cannon positioned behind sandbags and earthworks. Trees surround the camp in the distance.
George N. Barnard, Rebel Works in front of Atlanta, Georgia (No. 3), 1865 | National Gallery of Art, Gift of Funds from W. Bruce and Delaney H. Lundberg, 2025.44.13
Six men in Civil War-era military uniforms pose for a formal portrait. Three sit in front holding swords, while three stand behind them. An American flag is partially visible in the background.
American 19th Century 1st Louisiana Guards, c. 1862 | National Gallery of Art, Gift of Funds from W. Bruce and Delaney H. Lundberg, 2025.44.12

The National Gallery of Art’s acquisitions also include over 140 photographs from the 20th and 21st centuries, featuring work by American, Canadian, Czech, Dutch, French, German, Hungarian, Japanese, Mexican, and Russian photographers. Highlights include modern photography by Ilse Bing, Florence Henri, Albert Renger-Patzsch, and Josef Sudek. In addition, the Gallery acquired Sebastião Salgado’s Genesis portfolio (2004–2011), a series of 50 platinum prints documenting human labor, conflict, and the natural world, further strengthening the Gallery’s holdings of his work.

A group of people stands on and around a damaged wooden bridge over a river, with collapsed sections and debris in the water, surrounded by bare trees and rocky embankments.
Andrew Joseph Russell, Bull Run Bridge Repairs, 1863 | National Gallery of Art, Gift of Funds from W. Bruce and Delaney H. Lundberg, 2026.1.8

“As stewards of the nation’s collection, we are honored to continue expanding our holdings with significant works that tell new stories and deepen our collection across mediums, highlighting artistic developments throughout history and uplifting ongoing innovation by contemporary artists,” E. Carmen Ramos, chief curatorial and conservation officer, says in a statement. “This group of acquisitions unites works of profound historical relevance with work by living artists continuing to shape artistic dialogues, expanding key areas of our collection, particularly in the fields of photography and sculpture.”

Image credits: All photos courtesy of the National Gallery of Art.

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