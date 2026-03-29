Photo Contest Winners Highlight Women’s Voices in Photography

All About Photo (AAP) has revealed the winners of AAP Magazine 55: Women, a special edition dedicated to highlighting the work of women photographers from around the world. This issue emphasizes both artistic vision and the lived experiences of women, continuing AAP’s mission to amplify unheard voices.

First Place: Silvia Alessi and The Cut

The top prize was awarded to Silvia Alessi of Italy for her series The Cut, which explores hair as a symbol of control, identity, and resistance. The award-winning image portrays a young Afghan girl who fled alone to Pakistan, embodying both fragility and strength. Alessi’s long-term project also documents women working in secret in beauty salons under Taliban rule and Afghan refugee women using hair and beauty practices as a subtle means of learning and self-expression. By blending staged and documentary photography, her work highlights the body as a site of negotiation, where freedom is quietly asserted.

Second Place: Natalya Saprunova and Boreal People

Natalya Saprunova, representing France and Russia, earned second place for her series Boreal People. Her featured image captures Galina Lazareva, an 80-year-old Evenki craftswoman in Yakutia, Eastern Siberia, who single-handedly cares for her great-granddaughter. Through traditional embroidery and handmade garments, Lazareva passes on ancestral knowledge, connecting generations and preserving cultural identity. Saprunova’s work emphasizes the transmission of heritage and the resilience embedded in everyday domestic life.

Third Place: Angelika Kollin and You Are My Mother

Third place went to Angelika Kollin of Estonia for her series You Are My Mother. The portrait of Cynthia depicts a matriarch at the center of her family in Africa, whose quiet presence holds together the lives of children, grandchildren, and community. Kollin’s photography brings attention to the invisible labor of women, showing how their care and stability form the backbone of familial and social structures.

Merit Awards: Global Perspectives on Women’s Lives

AAP Magazine 55: Women also features a Merit Awards Gallery showcasing exceptional work from photographers around the world. Indian photographer Somenath Mukhopadhyay presents Colorful Burden, staged images highlighting the relentless daily labor of women collecting water in China Clay mines. Italian photographer Ezio Gianni Murzi revisits Carmelo Hospital in Mozambique, documenting HIV-positive mothers and children, and the long-term impact of compassionate medical care in under-resourced communities. In Romania, Ron Cooper’s portraits of elderly women living alone in rural villages emphasize resilience, tradition, and the sustaining role of faith.

Other contributors explore themes ranging from urban life to personal identity. B Jane Levine captures candid street portraits in New York City, reflecting fleeting moments of connection. Aline Smithson elevates Los Angeles immigrants through staged portraits that recognize dignity, heritage, and transnational experiences. Donna Gordon’s In the Garden series combines portraiture with landscape to explore alter-egos and the evolving rights of women. Sebastian Sardi documents young women laboring in the brick kilns of Kathmandu, highlighting physical endurance and socioeconomic challenges.

Personal Narratives and Identity

The collection also includes deeply personal explorations of the female body, trauma, and identity. Leonie van der Helm’s Naked with the Truth treats the body as a living archive shaped by inherited histories. Oksana Zhila’s self-portraits question identity and vulnerability after migration, while Leonor Benito de la Lastra experiments with photographic materiality, presenting images as fragments of lived experience. Cheryl Clegg examines the ongoing influence of Title IX through intimate portraits, connecting policy with human stories across generations. Ingetje Tadros highlights the cultural adornments of Fulani girls, reflecting lineage and continuity, while Mary Dondero’s digital montages explore patterns of harm in layered visual narratives.

Every image in this issue, from Beth Stahn’s Grandma’s Jello to Valentina Sinis’ The Last Butterflies, and from Jelisa Peterson’s Beauty, Dignity and Strength: Women of Mozambique to Clark James Mishler’s Portrait-a-Day project, contributes to a broader conversation about visibility, resilience, and empowerment. Photographers Oscar González, Mandy Ross, and Justin Roque further explore cultural heritage, ritual, and memory across Cuba, India, and France.

Celebrating Vision and Impact

The top three winners received a cash prize of $1,000 each, and all winning photographs are prominently featured in the printed edition of AAP Magazine 55: Women. Together, the selected works offer a broad view of contemporary photography, spanning documentary, portraiture, and conceptual approaches while reflecting a wide range of personal and cultural perspectives.

By bringing these projects into a single publication, All About Photo continues its commitment to elevating distinct visual voices and fostering a space where meaningful conversations around authorship, visibility, and the evolving role of women in photography can take shape.

Image credits: All About Photo, Individual artists as credited