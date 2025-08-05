Boya’s AI-Powered, Shape-Shifting Magic Mic Weighs Only Seven Grams

Jeremy Gray

Two black BOYA clip-on microphones are shown on the left. On the right, a woman wearing a green shirt clips one on her collar and smiles while holding a smartphone, appearing to record herself or make a video call.

Audio company Boya released Boya Magic, which it describes as “the world’s first AI-powered, shape-shifting wireless microphone.”

Successfully funded on Kickstarter in May, the Boya Magic is now available to everyone, starting at $90.

Like the Boya Mini that launched last year as the world’s smallest wireless mic, the Boya Magic employs a very compact, lightweight design. The Boya Magic is just 13 millimeters (0.5 inches) thick and weighs only seven grams (0.25 ounces).

A young man in a white jacket stands outdoors holding a vape device, with two surfboards upright in the background against a clear sky.
The Boya Magic in its lavalier configuration

It also employs a transforming design, enabling it to work in four different configurations: lavalier, handheld, desktop, and on-camera.

“Whether you’re live streaming on a phone, interviewing on the street, recording a podcast at your desk, or filming on a DSLR, Boya Magic adjusts instantly — no setup delays, no gear switching,” Boya says. While the company mentions “DSLR,” the Boya Magic also works on mirrorless cameras.

A young man smiles while holding a camera with a microphone, vlogging by the sea during sunset. The background features calm water and distant mountains under a clear sky.
The Boya Magic in its shotgun mic configuration, which uses the included charging case.

A digital camera with a large lens is shown with an external BOYA microphone attached to its hot shoe mount, aimed forward. The camera's rear LCD screen and control buttons are visible.

Boya promises that its new wireless mic works just as well in any of its four configurations, promising clean, rich audio recording in every situation. The mic’s charging case also doubles as a handheld stick mic, allowing recording to start with a single button tap. The mic also promises 360-degree pickup, ensuring it works well in a desktop situation. When mounted directly on a camera, “it transforms into a compact shotgun-style mic ideal for quick field shoots.”

The Boya Magic records 48kHz/24-bit audio across a wide 144-decibel dynamic range. It also includes real-time AI noise cancellation powered by a deep neural network chip that Boya has trained on over 700,000 different noise samples. Users can toggle between different voice isolation strengths: strong (up to -40 dB) and light (up to -15 dB). There is also a built-in smart limiter and -12 dB safety backup track for added protection against blown audio in challenging situations.

A man in a red long-sleeve shirt and sunglasses is being interviewed by a woman holding a voice recorder. They are standing in front of a light-colored wall.
Boya Magic in handheld mode
A woman sits at a table in a bright cafe, smiling while speaking into a microphone. A laptop, coffee cup, and notebook are in front of her, suggesting she is recording or streaming content.
The Boya Magic as a desktop mic. The desk stand is not included in the cheapest Boya Magic kit.

Each Boya Magic transmitter promises up to six hours of battery life, and the included charging case can extend total operation to 30 hours. The system also works alongside an accompanying Boya Central app, through which users can adjust noise cancellation settings, EQ presets, gain adjustment, and more.

Boya claims that the Magic will replace multiple different mic types in a single, streamlined package.

“As content creation continues to shift toward faster, more mobile workflows, demand is growing for audio tools that balance performance with portability,” Boya says. “The emergence of all-in-one modular microphones like Boya Magic reflects a broader trend in creator gear — toward versatility, reduced setup complexity, and seamless adaptability across formats.”

A black wireless microphone set with two small clip-on microphones and a cylindrical charging case with an open transparent lid, displayed on a white background.
The Boya Magic charging case

A person holds a smartphone displaying audio device settings in one hand and a black wireless microphone in the other hand, with a blurred seaside background.

Pricing and Availability: Boya Magic Starts at $90

The Boya Magic is available now, starting at $90 for the Type-C edition. This kit includes two transmitters, one USB Type-C receiver, a charging case, two magnetic pads, a storage bag, a windshield kit, and a charging cable.

Buy the Boya Magic Mic new on Amazon.comBuy the Boya Magic Mic used on KEH.com

A Dual-Port edition for $113 adds a Lightning port receiver to the kit, while a Creator Kit for $131 adds a camera receiver and a 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio cable. Finally, a $150 bundle takes all of the gear in the Creator Kit and throws in a desktop stand for the mic.

Image credits: Boya

,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A smiling person with curly hair taking a selfie outdoors, wearing a yellow shirt with a red collar and a small pin microphone clipped to the shirt. The Boya Mini Is the World’s Tiniest Wireless Mic
Two compact black electronic kits are shown open. The left case holds two wireless microphones and a receiver. The right case holds two wireless earbuds and charging connectors. Both cases have LED indicators. Boyamic 2 and Boyalink 3 Are Affordable Mics With AI Noise Reduction
Ulanzi U-Mic Wireless Microphone: Fantastic Audio Recording for Under $100
Comica VM30 wireless shotgun mic Comica Has Made the World’s First Wireless Shotgun Microphone
Discussion