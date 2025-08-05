Boya’s AI-Powered, Shape-Shifting Magic Mic Weighs Only Seven Grams

Audio company Boya released Boya Magic, which it describes as “the world’s first AI-powered, shape-shifting wireless microphone.”

Successfully funded on Kickstarter in May, the Boya Magic is now available to everyone, starting at $90.

Like the Boya Mini that launched last year as the world’s smallest wireless mic, the Boya Magic employs a very compact, lightweight design. The Boya Magic is just 13 millimeters (0.5 inches) thick and weighs only seven grams (0.25 ounces).

It also employs a transforming design, enabling it to work in four different configurations: lavalier, handheld, desktop, and on-camera.

“Whether you’re live streaming on a phone, interviewing on the street, recording a podcast at your desk, or filming on a DSLR, Boya Magic adjusts instantly — no setup delays, no gear switching,” Boya says. While the company mentions “DSLR,” the Boya Magic also works on mirrorless cameras.

Boya promises that its new wireless mic works just as well in any of its four configurations, promising clean, rich audio recording in every situation. The mic’s charging case also doubles as a handheld stick mic, allowing recording to start with a single button tap. The mic also promises 360-degree pickup, ensuring it works well in a desktop situation. When mounted directly on a camera, “it transforms into a compact shotgun-style mic ideal for quick field shoots.”

The Boya Magic records 48kHz/24-bit audio across a wide 144-decibel dynamic range. It also includes real-time AI noise cancellation powered by a deep neural network chip that Boya has trained on over 700,000 different noise samples. Users can toggle between different voice isolation strengths: strong (up to -40 dB) and light (up to -15 dB). There is also a built-in smart limiter and -12 dB safety backup track for added protection against blown audio in challenging situations.

Each Boya Magic transmitter promises up to six hours of battery life, and the included charging case can extend total operation to 30 hours. The system also works alongside an accompanying Boya Central app, through which users can adjust noise cancellation settings, EQ presets, gain adjustment, and more.

Boya claims that the Magic will replace multiple different mic types in a single, streamlined package.

“As content creation continues to shift toward faster, more mobile workflows, demand is growing for audio tools that balance performance with portability,” Boya says. “The emergence of all-in-one modular microphones like Boya Magic reflects a broader trend in creator gear — toward versatility, reduced setup complexity, and seamless adaptability across formats.”

Pricing and Availability: Boya Magic Starts at $90

The Boya Magic is available now, starting at $90 for the Type-C edition. This kit includes two transmitters, one USB Type-C receiver, a charging case, two magnetic pads, a storage bag, a windshield kit, and a charging cable.

A Dual-Port edition for $113 adds a Lightning port receiver to the kit, while a Creator Kit for $131 adds a camera receiver and a 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio cable. Finally, a $150 bundle takes all of the gear in the Creator Kit and throws in a desktop stand for the mic.

Image credits: Boya