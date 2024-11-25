The Boya Mini Is the World’s Tiniest Wireless Mic

Boya unveiled the Boya Mini, a tiny wireless microphone with a USB-C or Lightning connection that promises studio-quality sound in the field.

Content creators rejoice — there’s a new wireless mic on the market. Boya announced the Boya Mini microphone, a compact wireless microphone designed for vloggers, live streamers, and professionals on the go. Unlike other wearable wireless mics in this class, which, while small, aren’t exactly covert on camera, the Boya Mini is, as its name suggests, mini.

Weighing only 5 grams, the Boya Mini is about the size of half of your thumb. However, a lot of power is packed into such a small container. The microphone aims to offer studio-quality sound with a 48-kilohertz sample rate and 16-bit depth. While it’s not the 32-bit float depth that is quickly becoming standard in this space, those recorders are significantly larger, and noticeably so on camera. The Boya Mini also offers an 80-decibel signal-to-noise ratio and can handle up to a 120-decibel sound pressure level (SPL).

Boya states the Boya Mini “is suitable for diverse recording environments, from quiet interviews to busy, high-noise settings.” The microphone utilizes AI to power its Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), which should help filter out annoying background buzz. The Boya Mini has three voice modulation modes to help match the sound to the desired recording style.

In addition to its size, a standout feature of the mic is its simplicity. The receiver, which comes in USB-C and Apple Lightning models, plugs into a phone, camera, or computer and instantly pairs with your device while automatically pairing with the transmitter. The microphone has a listed battery life of six hours on a single charge, and the charging case that comes with it can keep the unit charged for up to 30 hours.

And in a world where vloggers and influencers have resorted to clipping larger wireless mics to shirt collars, creating awkward shirt wrinkles and eye distractions, the Boya Mini is designed to blend in. It comes in both black and white colorways.

The Boya Mini is available now in various configurations that range between $45 and $60. The new wireless mic is available directly from Boya.

Image credits: Photographs by Boya.