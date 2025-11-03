Boya’s Tiny 5-Gram Wireless Mic Now Has AI-Powered Noise Cancellation

Audio company Boya has launched the Boya mini 2, an ultra-compact mic that uses artificial intelligence to enhance noise cancellation and overall audio recording quality.

The Boya mini 2 weighs just five grams, making it among the smallest and lightest wireless microphones on the market. Designed for content creators who need a discreet, unobtrusive mic, Boya promises that its tiny new mic performs as well as larger, bulkier audio solutions.

To achieve these audio quality goals, Boya has developed a new proprietary artificial intelligence algorithm to improve noise cancellation performance. The adaptive algorithm, trained on more than 700,000 real-world noise samples and 20,000 hours of data, responds to different environments, promising clear audio whether in a studio or out in the real world.

“From bustling cityscapes to quiet indoor shoots, the AI system adapts seamlessly, keeping the creator’s voice at the forefront,” Boya promises.

Compared to its predecessor, the aptly named Boya mini that was released last November, Boya says the mini 2 delivers even better performance. On top of the new AI, the mic’s audio resolution has also been increased from 16-bit to 24-bit/48 kHz, so it should capture richer audio across a wider dynamic range.

Although Boya is confident in its new AI noise cancellation technology, it notes that the mic also records a dedicated -12 dB safety track to protect against sudden sound spikes or distortion.

The mini 2 also offers more customizability than its predecessor. The mic works alongside the Boya Central App, which provides direct user access to fine-tune the mic’s gain, adjust EQ, adjust noise cancellation, and also update the mic when new firmware is available.

“Mini 2’s combination of portability and performance makes it an ideal companion for lightweight setups from travel vlogs to livestreaming, where discretion and clarity matter most,” Boya says.

The Boya mini 2 builds upon the company’s recent Boyamic 2 release in May, which was the first Boya product to include the new AI noise cancellation technology. With Boya mini 2, the company hopes to bring its latest audio technology to a broader audience.

The Boya mini 2 is available now and starts at just $24.99 for a kit with a single transmitter and a USB-C receiver. Additional kits with more mics, different connectivity options, and a charging case range from $30 to $60. The Boya mini 2 comes in Lunar Silver and Matte Black colorways.

Image credits: Boya