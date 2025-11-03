Boya’s Tiny 5-Gram Wireless Mic Now Has AI-Powered Noise Cancellation

Jeremy Gray

Two black BOYA wireless earbuds cases are shown; one case is open displaying the earbuds inside, while the other case is closed. A single earbud hovers above the open case against a light, reflective background.

Audio company Boya has launched the Boya mini 2, an ultra-compact mic that uses artificial intelligence to enhance noise cancellation and overall audio recording quality.

The Boya mini 2 weighs just five grams, making it among the smallest and lightest wireless microphones on the market. Designed for content creators who need a discreet, unobtrusive mic, Boya promises that its tiny new mic performs as well as larger, bulkier audio solutions.

A close-up of two fingers holding a small black BOYA-branded wireless microphone with a foam windscreen against a plain gradient background.

A smiling woman and man sit on a couch in a bright living room, taking a selfie together. The woman holds the phone, and both look happy and relaxed. There are chairs and a table in the background.

To achieve these audio quality goals, Boya has developed a new proprietary artificial intelligence algorithm to improve noise cancellation performance. The adaptive algorithm, trained on more than 700,000 real-world noise samples and 20,000 hours of data, responds to different environments, promising clear audio whether in a studio or out in the real world.

“From bustling cityscapes to quiet indoor shoots, the AI system adapts seamlessly, keeping the creator’s voice at the forefront,” Boya promises.

Two young adults smiling and taking a selfie outdoors, with green hills and trees in the background on a sunny day.

Two hands holding a pair of BOYA wireless earbuds, with one hand holding the open charging case and the other holding a single earbud against a white background.

Compared to its predecessor, the aptly named Boya mini that was released last November, Boya says the mini 2 delivers even better performance. On top of the new AI, the mic’s audio resolution has also been increased from 16-bit to 24-bit/48 kHz, so it should capture richer audio across a wider dynamic range.

Although Boya is confident in its new AI noise cancellation technology, it notes that the mic also records a dedicated -12 dB safety track to protect against sudden sound spikes or distortion.

A wireless BOYA microphone set is placed on a brown surface next to a closed laptop, tablet displaying audio editing software, a smartphone, a camera lens, and a pen.

The mini 2 also offers more customizability than its predecessor. The mic works alongside the Boya Central App, which provides direct user access to fine-tune the mic’s gain, adjust EQ, adjust noise cancellation, and also update the mic when new firmware is available.

“Mini 2’s combination of portability and performance makes it an ideal companion for lightweight setups from travel vlogs to livestreaming, where discretion and clarity matter most,” Boya says.

Collage showcasing the BOYA mini 2 wireless microphone, its charging case, and key features: true AI noise cancellation, long battery life, compact size, clear sound, limiter & safety track, and two color options—matte black and lunar silver.

The Boya mini 2 builds upon the company’s recent Boyamic 2 release in May, which was the first Boya product to include the new AI noise cancellation technology. With Boya mini 2, the company hopes to bring its latest audio technology to a broader audience.

The Boya mini 2 is available now and starts at just $24.99 for a kit with a single transmitter and a USB-C receiver. Additional kits with more mics, different connectivity options, and a charging case range from $30 to $60. The Boya mini 2 comes in Lunar Silver and Matte Black colorways.

Image credits: Boya

