Boyamic 2 and Boyalink 3 Are Affordable Mics With AI Noise Reduction

Boya has announced two new wireless microphones called the Boyamic 2 and the Boyalink 3. Both are described as AI-powered audio systems that are designed to address the distinct needs of professional filmmakers and mobile content creators.

The wireless microphone space has become extremely crowded over the last few years and new additions to the market have to find ways to stand out. Boya’s new mics lean on AI enhancements to audio quality that promise to reduce noise thanks to an onboard chip.

Both mics utilize a system that took Boya over three years to develop and leverages more than 20,000 hours of deep learning on a database of over 700,000 real-time noise samples so that the microphones are able to enact noise cancellation up to 40 dB, promising to provide pristine audio capture that eliminates ambient noise.

The Boyamic 2 is described as the company’s new flagship system, designed for professional productions where dynamic range, audio fidelity, and reliability are most important. The new mic features what Boya calls “true AI noise cancellation” up to 40 dB and a 32-bit float onboard recorder with built-in 8GB storage, which it says enables distortion-free capture across extreme volume ranges without the need to manually set input levels.

It supports multi-transmitter and multi-receiver configurations which allows it to scale from solo operators through multi camera setups and live productions. Boya says it has a 90 dB signal-to-noise ratio, automatic gain control, limiting, a safety backup track, and a wireless range of up to 300 meters.

The Boyalink 3 is aimed more at content creators and is meant to bring the AI noise cancellation technology found in the flagship Boyamic 2 and package it into a mic system that appeals to a wider audience. Boya is using the small button-like design seen from other manufacturers for its transmitters to capture 48kHz/24-bit audio with an 85 dB signal-to-noise ratio. Boya also packed it with triple distortion protection, support for real-time 3.5mm monitoring, cross-platform compatibility (USB-C, Lightning, and TRS connections), customizable EQ tuning through the BOYA Central app, and up to 30 hours of total battery life via its charging case

The Boyamic 2 and Boyalink 3 will come to market at a price that is still subject to change, although Boya says the former will come in between $100 and $200 while the latter will be available for between $75 and $120. Both will become available starting today.