Brightin Star’s 24mm f/1.8 Lens for Full-Frame Cameras Costs About $300

Brightin Star has introduced a new full-frame wide-angle option for Sony E and Nikon Z shooters with the launch of the Brightin Star AF 24mm f/1.8, a fast-aperture autofocus lens aimed at photographers who want a lightweight, affordable, and sharp everyday companion. The lens brings modern optical engineering, quiet autofocus, and a bright f/1.8 aperture together in a compact form factor that targets street, portrait, architectural, and low-light creators.

A Fast, Versatile New Wide-Angle Option

The Brightin Star AF 24mm f/1.8 is positioned as a flexible daily-use lens with a field of view well suited for street scenes, environmental portraits, landscapes, and general travel work. With a minimum focusing distance of 12.6 inches (0.32 meters), it allows photographers to get close while still capturing context, which makes it particularly useful for dynamic wide-angle compositions.

Weighing around 15.6 ounces (444 grams) and measuring approximately 2.95 inches (75 millimeters) in diameter by 3.46 inches (88 millimeters) in length, the lens aims to balance portability with durability. Its full-frame coverage and compact build are designed to match both Nikon Z and Sony E mirrorless bodies without adding unnecessary bulk.

Optical Design and Image Quality

Inside, the lens uses an optical formula of 11 groups and 14 elements, including both ED and aspherical components to reduce distortion, enhance contrast, and maintain sharpness from edge to edge. The aperture uses 14 blades, which is particularly notable at this price point, and is intended to create smooth, rounded bokeh even when stopped down slightly.

The bright f/1.8 aperture helps maintain image quality in low-light environments and supports shallow depth of field for portraits or subject isolation in street work. Brightin Star says the overall rendering aims to blend sharpness with a pleasing roll-off, giving photographers a more cinematic look straight out of the camera.

Autofocus and Performance

The lens is powered by an STM motor that promises to deliver fast and quiet autofocus performance. Brightin Star highlights that the motor is tuned for both stills and video applications, contributing to the lens’s near-zero focus breathing. This makes it a more reliable choice for videographers who want stable framing when racking focus.

A USB Type-C port on the lens barrel allows users to update firmware directly, ensuring compatibility and performance improvements over time without relying on camera-based updates.

Ideal Uses

Brightin Star is positioning the 24mm f/1.8 as an all-purpose wide-angle solution for street photography, architecture, landscapes, environmental portraits, and low-light scenarios. The combination of a natural 24mm perspective, bright aperture, and compact design underscores its suitability as a daily-carry option for both hobbyists and working creators.

Key Advantages

At f/1.8, the lens promises to offer strong low-light performance and the ability to create subject separation with smooth background blur due to its 14-blade aperture. Its optical engineering supports sharpness across the frame, and its almost nonexistent focus breathing makes it a video-friendly option. Brightin Star is promoting the lens as a balanced tool for photographers who want creative flexibility without stepping up to significantly more expensive first-party options.

Pricing and Availability

Brightin Star’s AF 24mm f/1.8 for both Sony E and Nikon Z mounts are available now on its site for $309.99, down from $329.99 for a 6% discount. Availability will vary by region, and Brightin Star says additional retail purchasing details and launch timelines will be shared soon through its retail partners and official channels.

Image credits: Brightin Star