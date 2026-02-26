Brightin Star’s New 50mm f/2 Tri-Sight Lens Has 3 Swappable Photo Looks

Brightin Star has announced a pair of new lenses at CP+ 2026 in Yokohama, including a full-frame 50mm f/2 Tri-Sight prime lens with three switchable rendering modes, which the photographer swaps between using a control ring on the lens itself.

Brightin Star says that these three switchable rendering modes allow photographers to instantly adapt their visual style, all in-camera. The three distinct optical styles are Smooth, Prime, and Foams.

The Smooth setting delivers a soft-focus effect with a “gentle, dreamy atmosphere.” Prime is the neutral, or standard, rendering mode. This promises natural, balanced image quality with good detail. Finally, Foams makes the bokeh look bubbly, which Brightin Star is more “expressive.”

In other lenses with similar swappable image rendering and bokeh styles, like the Voigtländer Portrait Heliar 75mm f/1.8 that recently came to Nikon Z and Canon RF mounts, the effective f-stop and focus behavior change when adjusting spherical aberration. That is also true of the new Brightin Star 50mm f/2 Tri-Sight, which includes different focus distance markings for each of the three rendering modes, S, P, and F.

Unlike Voigtländer’s lens with spherical aberration controls, which look similar to the Smooth and Foams settings on the new Brightin Star Tri-Sight lens, Brightin Star’s lens has a drop-in filter slot that photographers and videographers can use to creatively tweak the look of the bokeh, similar to what Lensbaby has done with many of its lenses over the years. Basically, Brightin Star is all-in on creative expression with its new lens. It remains to be seen how good the image quality is, but there’s no doubt that the lens is shaping up to deliver significant creative control to users.

The lens has seven elements arranged into six groups and features an 11-bladed aperture diaphragm. Unsurprisingly, it is a manual focus lens, and its minimum focusing distance is 0.7 meters (2.3 feet). The lens weighs about 460 grams (16.2 ounces) and is 74 millimeters (2.9 inches) long. The lens features a stepless aperture control ring, a built-in extending lens hood, and a removable focus lever attachment.

While Brightin Star has not yet said when its 50mm f/2 Tri-Sight lens will be released or how much it will cost, it has said that the lens will be available for Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-mount, L-Mount, and Canon RF mount.

Image credits: Brightin Star