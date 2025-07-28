Sirui IronStar Anamorphic Lenses Promise Cinematic Quality or Under $1,000

Sirui, makers of excellent photographic lenses, unveiled the IronStar series of anamorphic cinema lenses for full-frame cameras. The trio of lenses all feature fast T1.9 apertures and 1.5x squeeze ratios, enabling the capture of CinemaScope-style widescreen ratios (2.39:1 and 2.65:1).

Like other anamorphic lenses, the new IronStar primes squeeze a widescreen image onto a typical 3:2 full-frame image sensor, capturing a wider field of view compared to a traditional lens with the same focal length. Some cameras include in-camera anamorphic desqueezing, so filmmakers can “preview” what the final super-wide image will look like, which makes using anamorphic lenses much easier.

Compared to spherical lenses, the IronStar anamorphic primes capture 1.5 times more horizontal information, which can be “desqueezed” during post-processing to appear natural. At a fundamental level, anamorphic lenses enable filmmakers to utilize more of their sensor while maintaining a very wide aspect ratio.

When recording 3:2 open gate video, a 1.5x anamorphic lens allows for 2.25:1 video recording. In 16:9 mode, it can capture a 2.66:1 widescreen aspect ratio.

Anamorphic lenses also have a distinct look, including oval bokeh and streaky flare, which, given how many high-budget movies and television series are shot using anamorphic lenses, affords videos a more “cinematic” quality. Like many anamorphic lenses, Sirui is offering its IronStar primes in different flare variations: blue or neutral.

Sirui promises its new lenses deliver a “perfect blend of vintage character and modern optical performance.” The IronStar series, all of which have a consistent front diameter (95mm) and identical aperture and focus ring positions, comes in 35mm T1.9, 45mm T1.9, and 60mm T1.9 primes. However, Sirui says it is working on another trio of IronStar 1.5x anamorphic lenses: 75mm, 100mm, and 135mm primes. The company does not say if these will offer similarly quick apertures.

While each lens has a different optical formula, they all feature special aspherical, HRI, and ED glass elements. The 35mm T1.9 has 20 elements in 16 groups, while the 45mm and 60mm primes have 19 elements in 14 groups. All three promise “near-zero focus breathing during focus shifts,” and each lens promises strong close-focusing performance. The three manual focus lenses have a 270-degree focus throw.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Sirui IronStar 1.5x Full-Frame Anamorphic Lenses are available to purchase beginning today, July 28, on Kickstarter at an exclusive launch price of $999 per lens. The lenses will retail for $1,199. There is also a three-lens kit for $2,999, $600 off the retail price of $3,599. The lenses have interchangeable PL and EF mounts.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

Image credits: Sirui