Leica Debuts Four SL3-S Bundles, Including One That Instantly Builds a Pro Kit

Jeremy Gray

A woman with blonde hair uses a Leica camera, while next to her is a close-up image of a Leica camera with three interchangeable lenses displayed on a white background.

Leica announced four new Leica SL3-S kits, including one that is essentially a professional photographer’s kit in a box.

Leica Camera AG says it is launching these four new SL3-S kits as part of its ongoing centennial celebrations, marking 100 years since the Leica I was launched, Leica’s first series-produced camera and the camera that ushered in the era of 35mm photography that continues to thrive today in the digital era. Leica has celebrated the centennial in a wide range of ways, including with teddy bears dressed like Leica’s founders, city edition M11 cameras, special-edition compact cameras, and an incredible centenary kit for the M11-D, complete with a faithful recreation of the Leica I’s built-in 50mm lens.

A person wearing a cream-colored cable knit sweater holds a black digital camera with a large lens and flip-out screen, standing indoors near a window with beige curtains.

Compared to all those special-edition cameras, lenses, and collectibles, the new SL3-S kits are relatively straightforward offerings, since they don’t introduce anything specifically new but rather package existing products in new ways.

A black Leica camera body with the lens cap on, positioned next to a detached Leica 28-70mm zoom lens; both are displayed against a white background.

The Leica SL3-S, a 24-megapixel hybrid-oriented L-Mount full-frame camera, launched earlier this year as a body only, although Leica added a SL3-S Vario Kit 28-70mm to its offerings last month, which includes, as the name suggests, the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 28-70mm f/2.8 ASPH. lens. This kit is $6,495, a $1,060 savings compared to buying the SL3-S and that lens separately.

A black Leica camera body with a textured grip is shown next to a detachable Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, both displayed against a white background.

Joining that kit are four new ones, two with zoom lenses and the others with primes. The SL3-S Vario Kit 24-70 has the Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70mm f/2.8 ASPH. and costs $7,995 ($875 savings). A second zoom kit, essentially a “professional photographer’s kit,” includes the same 24-70mm f/2.8 standard zoom plus the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70-200mm f/2.8 ASPH. lens. This, one of the priciest full-frame photography kits ever, is $10,995, a $1,400 discount compared to buying everything à la carte.

A black Leica camera with two interchangeable lenses, a 24-70mm lens attached to the camera and a 70-200mm lens standing upright beside it against a white background.

A woman with long blonde hair, wearing a cream-colored jacket and dark pants, holds a professional camera with a large lens, standing in soft natural light.

Two black Leica cameras are shown side by side. The top camera has a 35mm lens, and the bottom camera has a 50mm lens. Both have the Leica logo and similar designs, viewed from the front.

The Leica SL3-S Prime Kit 35 comes with the Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH for $7,395. The SL3-S Prime Kit 50 swaps in a longer prime, the Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH for $7,195. These kits deliver discounts of $835 and $820, respectively.

Although these new kits, all of which are available now, are still pricey, they offer photographers some significant savings when building an SL3-S kit from scratch. As to the question whether that’s a kit photographers or hybrid creators want to build, PetaPixel‘s Leica SL3-S Review has all the answers.

Image credits: Leica

