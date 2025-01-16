Leica SL3-S Hands-On: How Does It Earn the Asking Price?

Chris Niccolls

Why buy a product from Leica with many of the same internal components and capabilities as the far more affordable entries from the other makers? Leica seeks to answer that question with its latest SL3-S, a 24-megapixel design aimed squarely at cameras like the Panasonic Lumix S5IIX. I have the $5,300 Leica SL3-S in hand, but can it convince me of its worth amid a sea of competitive cameras?

The Leica brand undoubtedly faces the same criticism every time it releases a new camera. The products are too expensive and impractical for most users to appreciate. They are often seen as toys for the ultra-wealthy and are definitively luxurious and prestigious products.

A black Leica camera with a lens cap on, prominently displaying the Leica logo, is placed on a wooden surface against a dark background.
Witness the latest SL mirrorless body from Leica.
Black and white photo of a brick building wall featuring a large cartoon bear painting above the word "ZOO." A leafless tree is in the foreground, and the sky is overcast.
The Zoo is that way.

That is a reputation that Leica certainly doesn’t mind owning, but in Leica’s defense, cameras like the Q and M series are also one-of-a-kind products that bring a unique shooting experience to the table that should not simply be discredited as frivolous. However, the Leica SL series are full-frame mirrorless cameras that compete directly against the other brands and it is in this arena that the negative perceptions begin to hold some weight.

Close-up of a Leica camera. The image shows the top section with the Leica logo prominently displayed. The lens is partially visible, highlighting the brand's iconic red emblem on the side. The background is dark, accentuating the camera's features.
The Leica SL3-S features a blacked-out logo which may hint at its more journalistic intentions.
A church steeple with a red roof and a cross at its peak is illuminated against a gray, overcast sky. Bare tree branches are visible on the left side of the image.
I loved the last kiss of sunlight against otherwise dim surroundings.

Leica SL3-S Hands-On: A Borrowed Body Design

The SL3-S borrows the same body design as the SL3 and this is largely a good thing. Leica knows how to make tough camera bodies that are far more rugged than most think. With an IP 54 rating, the SLS-3 is a camera truly made for extreme environments even if risking such a high-priced device seems dubious. I find the menus very easy to navigate and I love the simplicity of holding a custom button down for a couple of seconds to reassign whichever function I might want.

Leica has new iconography for its camera functions which are more detailed and easy to interpret and the SL3-S can easily be controlled via three command dials and a responsive touchscreen. There is a detailed 5.76-million dot EVF with which to compose images but I don’t love the limited tilt of the back panel considering the hybrid nature of this camera. Leica has wisely chosen to include C2PA content authentication which is oddly absent in the SL3. This will add some appeal to journalists who choose to use Leica mirrorless cameras.

Close-up of a black Leica camera with a visible red Leica logo covered partially by snow. The camera body has textured grip and some visible snowflakes.
Leica makes a rugged body and gives it a qualitative IP54 rating.
Close-up of a black digital camera on a wooden surface. The camera's tilt-out LCD screen is partially extended, displaying various settings icons, with the camera's textured grip visible. The background is dark and out of focus.
The LCD panel is nice to use but only tilts vertically which is a downside for video work.
Two streetlights are silhouetted against a vibrant orange and purple sunset sky. The clouds create a dramatic backdrop of swirling colors, enhancing the contrast with the dark lamp posts in the foreground.
I liked using the Leica SL3-S in pretty much every way. I wouldn’t like paying for it though.

SL3 bodies feature both a UHS-II SD card slot and also a faster CFexpress Type B slot which provides the speed required for high-quality video and provides a very healthy buffer capable of shooting hundreds of frames before slowing down. This is certainly an advantage over the twin SD slots found in most competitive products. I enjoyed the overall handling of the 60-megapixel SL3 and so I enjoy using this camera for the same reasons. It is a well-designed camera.

A large, weathered brown boulder sits on an icy surface with carved and painted graffiti. Patches of snow surround it, and a partially frozen blue stream flows nearby.
It was a cold and flat day to shoot but I did like the subtle colors present in the stone and ice.
A person in a dark coat walks on a city sidewalk lined with holiday lights and colorful bokeh. The street is empty, with a leafless tree on the left and brick buildings in the background. Signs for "Knifewear" and "Utilitynet" are visible.
Walking around with the SL3-S is nice and I have no major issues with the ergonomics of the body.

Leica SL3-S Hands-On: We’ve Seen This Sensor Before

Leica wants this SL3-S to be a more accessible and versatile camera than the SL3. By using a more affordable 24-megapixel sensor which is very similar in capability to the Panasonic S5 series, the company hopes consumers will resonate with the faster shooting speeds and full-width 4K video modes. In truth, this sensor is effectively the same as the Panasonic S5 II cameras specifically, featuring hybrid phase-detection AF and a rather pedestrian read-out speed.

Don’t get me wrong, the sensor is perfectly appropriate for the affordable S5 II, but the SL3-S pricing places it firmly against mirrorless cameras with much faster stacked sensors that have higher read-out speeds and more megapixels. The SL3 with its 60-megapixel sensor is also overpriced for what it is but at least that sensor has no equal in the full-frame market. I can’t help but feel like the SL3-S is playing in a much bigger pond where the sticker shock is just that much more shocking.

A richly detailed Persian carpet featuring intricate floral patterns in gold, red, and blue hues. The design includes symmetrical motifs and bird illustrations, creating an ornate and luxurious appearance.
The images are perfectly lovely with plenty of detail and a pleasing color palette.
A black and white image of an outdoor abstract sculpture made of large, intersecting metal beams. Snow patches cover the ground, and bare trees are visible in the background.
Leica always have nice black and white tonality but Panasonic borrow the same profiles.
Close-up image of a black power button with a white power symbol, outlined by a green LED ring on a textured black surface.
The return of the infamous power button which I think belongs more on a computer than a camera.

Of course, the 24-megapixel sensor coupled with prestigious Leica optics make for some beautiful images and anyone using the SL3-S will be very happy with the results that they can get. The IBIS, or in-body-image-stabilization, is borrowed from the SL3 and provides excellent stability. It also allows for both handheld and tripod-based multi-shot imagery that can push the resolution up to 96 megapixels. This all processes in-camera and gives noticeably better results with stationary scenes although the camera can also compensate for small amounts of movement in the scene, given the use of a tripod.

Street corner with a red "STOP" sign in the foreground and a brick building displaying "50% Closing Sale" signs. A black car is turning at the intersection, and a leafless tree stands by the sidewalk under an overcast sky.
Warm light is rendered nicely and there is plenty of room to push shadows if needed.
A vibrant sunset over a scenic river with orange and purple-hued clouds reflecting on the water. Snow-dusted trees line the riverbank, with a backdrop of distant mountains under the colorful sky.
I was treated to a classic Albertan sunset at the end of the day.
A close-up of a camera screen displaying menu options under "Leica Content Credentials," including "Sign Content," "Copyright," "Produced by," and "About." The "Sign Content" toggle is turned on.
Content Authenticity has been added to the SL3-S which again proves that Leica is more invested in this movement than anyone else.

The SL3 was not what I would consider a sports or action camera and I found the autofocus to be better suited for studio and landscape scenes. However, the S model does have a slightly faster scanning sensor and should have an advantage over the SL3. The camera I had was final hardware but not final firmware so I can’t be too definitive about the results but I will say that the tracking AF performance was slightly better than the SL3 and pretty similar to the Panasonic S5 II cameras. This makes sense given the shared relationship these two companies have but it is important to note that the competition has pulled ahead in terms of AF performance and Sony, Canon, and Nikon all provide more reliable autofocusing right now. I did find the eye/face detection AF and the animal detection AF to work quickly and accurately outside of any fast movement and the SL3-S was picking out birds against busy backgrounds with aplomb.

A robin perched on a branch amid a tangle of bare tree limbs. Bright red berries dot the branches, adding vivid color to the wintry scene.
The animal detection AF is still in beta development but the results were accurate and quick.

Birds stand and fly over a frozen landscape at sunrise or sunset, with pink and purple hues reflecting on the icy water. The scene captures a peaceful winter moment, highlighting the contrast between the ice and the vibrant sky.
The Sigma 500mm f/5.6 has plenty of reach and the SL3-S worked perfectly with it.

Close-up of a camera with its side panel open, showing an inserted SDXC card marked "128 GB." Nearby buttons say "Play," "FN," and "Menu." The open door warning says "Hot Card." The surface underneath is a dark wooden texture.
There is a CF Express type B slot which sets the SL3-S apart from the Panasonic S5 II.

The SL3-S is also slightly faster shooting bursts with the ability to hit five frames per second (FPS) using 14-bit RAW, and seven using 12-bit RAW. The 24-megapixel sensor also allows for faster electronic shooting modes up to 30 FPS with autofocusing engaged with 12-bit image quality. Again, this is very similar to Panasonic S5 II performance although the S5 II can push nine FPS with its mechanical shutter versus the SL3-S at seven FPS. I feel like the only tangible advantage over the far more affordable S5 II is the deeper and faster-clearing buffer rate due to the CFexpress card type.

A silhouette of an airplane is visible through a narrow rectangular gap in a dark structure, set against a cloudy sky.
The focusing is fine for point-to-point focusing but I feel like it needs to improve with fast-moving subjects.
A red-brick building with "ELOW BLOCK" on the facade, under a cloudy sky. A street sign with a bus and bicycle symbol, along with time restrictions, appears in the foreground. Branches of a tree are visible on the side.
Our shoot pushed us later into the evening but I appreciated the opportunity to shoot at higher ISO settings.

Leica SL3-S Hands-On: Why Would You Buy It?

Two cameras on a wooden surface against a dark background. On the left is the Panasonic S5 IIX with a price tag of $2,200. On the right is the Leica SL3-S priced at $5,300.
Here is the glaring issue at hand. Both of these cameras are so close in function but so far apart in price.

So far, it seems like a smart body design and a deeper buffer are the only stand-out advantages that the SL3-S has, but what about video capability? The SL3-S can shoot 4k 30P video the full-width of the sensor and 4k 60P is possible with a crop. It also shoots up to 6K with open gate recording and competes directly against the Panasonic S5 IIX. Leica has made real progress with the look and quality of its cinema modes and the SL3-S is very capable in this regard. Furthermore, the SL3-S can record 12-bit Raw video to an external recorder. It can also record internal C4K ProRes right to the CF Express card whereas the S5 IIX needs to use an external SSD. Essentially the SL3-S and the S5 IIX are on par when it comes to video with the added bonus that the SL3-S can record internal ProRes. This benefit does not justify the huge price disparity between the two cameras, however.

A robin stands on a mossy, rocky bank by a stream, gazing at its reflection in the water. The scene includes scattered stones and a background of grass and leaves, with patches of ice visible.
This little robin came for a drink and I liked the reflection in the puddle.
Street view of Inglewood Food Mart & Video with colorful mural of a man on the wall. The store has signs for ATM and is open. A person walks on the sidewalk, and a lamppost and buildings are in the background.
The market in Inglewood provides a flurry of colors which I always like to capture.

There will be those who love the Leica brand and will happily purchase the SL3-S regardless of the price. Existing SL users may also see merit in upgrading their older cameras to take advantage of the autofocus and shooting speed improvements. It’s important to remember that the Leica is a perfectly capable camera system and very enjoyable to use. My complaint stems almost solely from the fact that you are paying more than double the price at $5,300 for a camera that is largely identical to the Panasonic S5 IIX in capability. I would take the Panasonic every time. Let’s also consider that the SL3-S is way more expensive than the Nikon Z8, Canon EOS R5 mkII, and Sony A7RV. These cameras which are vastly superior to the SL3-S in so many ways make any sort of logical comparison impossible. As much as I can enjoy using the SL3-S, I can’t think of any situation where I would happily recommend it.

