Meike 35mm f/1.8 Prime Promises Pro Performance for Under $400

The highly anticipated Meike 35mm f/1.8 Pro Full Frame Auto Focus STM Lens has officially been released, marking an exciting addition to the lens lineup for photographers and content creators. Known for its versatility, the Meike 35mm f/1.8 Pro is designed to offer fast autofocus, excellent clarity, and a premium optical experience at an attractive price point.

PetaPixel first reported on the Meike 35mm f/1.8 Pro when it was teased at China International Photographic Equipment and Electrical Imaging Machinery and Technology Fair (China P&E) in May. One of the buzz-generating lenses announced at P&E, Meike’s new lens promises to be a valuable tool for photographers seeking a reliable, high-performance option for a variety of shooting scenarios, from portraits to street photography and even video production.

Standout Features

The Meike 35mm f/1.8 Pro lens offers several features that make it an appealing choice for photographers across various genres. With its full-frame compatibility, it delivers high-quality results across the entire frame, making it suitable for everything from landscapes to detailed portraits. The f/1.8 maximum aperture enables impressive low-light performance, allowing photographers to capture clear images even in dim conditions, while also providing the ability to create beautiful, blurred backgrounds with its smooth bokeh.

This lens also includes what Meike characterizes as a fast and quiet Auto Focus STM motor, designed to deliver precise focusing with minimal noise. This feature is especially beneficial for videographers and content creators, as it ensures smooth, silent autofocus transitions during video capture.

Compact and Versatile

Weighing just 14 ounces (400 grams), the Meike 35mm f/1.8 Pro lens is a compact and lightweight option for creators who need portability without sacrificing performance. Its small form factor makes it ideal for on-the-go shooting, whether capturing street photography, landscapes, or everyday moments. Despite its size, this lens promises professional-level results.

With a minimum focusing distance of 13.8 inches (0.35 meters), the 35mm focal length offers versatility for a range of subjects, from wide panoramic scenes to intimate close-ups.

Pricing and Availability

The Meike 35mm f/1.8 Pro lens is now available for purchase for $379, with Nikon Z and L-mount versions shipping immediately, and the Sony E-mount version starting August 16.

Image credits: Meike