Photographer is Laid to Rest in a Sony Camera Coffin

Pesala Bandara
Pallbearers carry and display a coffin shaped like a large Sony camera lens, surrounded by funeral wreaths and mourners dressed in black and red attire at an outdoor ceremony.
Pallbearers are seen carrying Ghanian photographer Eric Fosu’s camera-shaped coffin at his funeral.

A photographer was laid to rest in a coffin designed to look like a Sony video camera at his funeral in Ghana.

Footage has been circulating online of late photographer and videographer Eric Fosu, also known as Ericus, being laid to rest in a camera-shaped coffin at his funeral in Techiman, Ghana, on July 8.

@team7inks Bra. Yaw 😭😭😭😭😭😭🕊🕊🕊… RiP 🪦..#fyp #foryouu #funerals #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #techiman #photographer #videographer #rip #kumasi ♬ original sound – cop_techimanarea

In Ghana, coffins are typically crafted to resemble a person’s trade and symbolize the work they’ll continue in the afterlife. Fosu, who worked for the Ghanaian video and photo company 7inks Studios, had his coffin made to look like a Sony camera to represent his passion for photography.

In the viral footage, pallbearers are seen carrying a camera-shaped coffin, which holds the late photographer, as they make their way to his burial site. The coffin is intricately crafted to look exactly like a real camera, down to the smallest detail.

@team7inks We shall meet again Bra. Yaw.. your insults, advices & laugher will be missed 😭😭😭🕊🕊…. #fyp #foryouu #photographer #fypツ #techiman ♬ funeral song – Original Queen Mina

It features Sony branding, control buttons on the side, a faux focus finder, a red recording light, and lens markings showing focal length and aperture. There are also imitation knobs and a built-in microphone. On one side of Fosu’s coffin, a display screen shows an image of the late photographer Fosu that pays tribute to his life behind the lens.

The Fantasy Coffins of Ghana

In Ghana, funerals are often seen as both a time to mourn and a time to celebrate the deceased. Many communities mark the occasion with extended ceremonies that include music and dancing, sometimes lasting several days. A distinctive part of these traditions is the use of fantasy coffins.

Known locally as abebu adekai (proverbial coffins), these custom coffins have been mainly used by the Ga people, an ethnic group in Ghana, since the 1950s. The coffins are typically shaped to reflect something meaningful about the deceased — such as their job, lifestyle, or character — and are meant to represent what they might continue doing in the afterlife, according to a report by Vice last year.

“So if they were a farmer, the family of the deceased could decide based on which crop he farmed,” Eric Adjenty Anang, a workshop director for Coffins at Kwei Carpentry Workshop in Accra, Ghana, explains to Vice. “If they were making cocoa, the coffin could be a chocolate bar.”

Image credits: Header photos via X/@eddie_wrt (left) and TikTok/@team7inks (right).

, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
People are Arguing on Whether This Emoji is a Hugging Couple or Film Camera
Ice Spice with a Judith Leiber Couture camera bag Ice Spice Attends Met Gala with a $6,000 Camera Purse
Several people in green uniforms are crawling on the floor under a structure, while a person in a pink outfit with a mask observes them. A large red arrow is pointing towards one of the individuals in green. The scene is dimly lit. Squid Game Cameraman Spotted in Epic Fight Scene
northern lights in Virginia and Ontario Stunning Photos of the Aurora Lights Seen as Far South as New Mexico
Discussion