Photographer’s Grim Discovery Inside Abandoned Funeral Home Sparks Police Investigation

Matt Growcoot
A dilapidated room with a partially open coffin on a platform surrounded by debris. To the right, shelves hold bags of powder and boxes. The walls show signs of neglect, enhancing the abandoned atmosphere.
Photographer Ben James discovered over 30 bags of cremains and a fetus inside the abandoned funeral home near Atlanta.

A photographer’s gruesome discovery inside an abandoned funeral home has sparked a police investigation after he took pictures of human remains on the site.

Traveling photographer Ben James found dozens of cremated ashes as well as a human fetus inside the Norman Medford Peden Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, Georgia.

According to local reports, six agencies are now investigating and looking for family members after James found bank statements for people who had paid for burials.

“I had no idea there were SO many boxes of ashes,” James tells PetaPixel. “I’m used to a few per place but this was over 30 boxes. Seeing the human fetus was quite surreal but that is the way of these places, you never know what you’ll find.”

A room with an exposed, damaged ceiling showing broken beams. The floor is littered with debris. Several open coffins are arranged on carpeting. Light filters through the damaged roof, casting shadows on the scene.
The funeral home is badly damaged after a fire earlier this year, the ceiling has partially collapsed.
A small wooden table with a black box, a bag of ashes, a bright green tag labeled "FUNERAL," a candle, and a CD next to some papers. A gold-framed edge is visible on the wall in the background.
Multiple bags of ashes were found including this one that looks like it has just come from a funeral.
A storage shelf filled with various bottles of hair products, such as shampoos and color treatments. On the top shelf, there is a white mannequin head with a curly, silver wig.
James also found this prep room.

After James shared his photos of the funeral home to Reddit, someone recognized the building and reported it to the police. “I never name a place or do external,” adds James.

A cluttered basement storage area with hanging files, a yellow suit in a plastic cover, and scattered papers. Shelves and a closed cabinet are in the background, with a partially open door leading to another room.

A cluttered shelf with a cardboard box, old photographs, and papers. The photos show various people in formal attire, a group photo, and an individual portrait. There's a sense of nostalgia and personal history in the arrangement.

A partially open coffin sits in a room with debris scattered on the floor. The ceiling is damaged with large pieces hanging down, exposing insulation. The walls are bare and a few empty shelves are visible.

Editor’s Note: The photographer shared the fetus image with PetaPixel. The image could be upsetting so we have linked to it here. You have been warned.

The funeral home closed after a fire gutted the building in April and since then 35 boxes of cremains have been sitting inside along with death certificates and personal information.

“There are boxes, there are folders, file drawers. Everything you would imagine there to be in a fully functioning funeral home, embalming area, and a crematory, certainly there’s a tremendous amount of chemicals,” Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy tells Fox5 Atlanta.

“As far as I know, when it was closed it was deemed that nothing was inside as far as remains so it was a lie and they were embarrassed they were found out,” adds James. “The owner apparently fled with some money and can’t be found. Just a very cool but surreal explore.”

The authorities are now trying to track down the families of those affected while determining whether a criminal offense has taken place.

More of James’s work can be found on his Instagram and Tiktok.

Image credits: Photographs by Ben/places_forgotten

