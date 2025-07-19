Photograper Captures the Magical Frozen Landscapes of Iceland

“Vetur” means “winter” in Icelandic — a season during which weather and light can change in the blink of an eye, reshaping vast open spaces into visions of fleeting magic or quiet desolation.

Patrick Lefèvre’s photographs embrace this duality. In often desert-like landscapes where the road becomes the thread of life, he traces a path through snowbound expanses and glacial silence, capturing moments of both transcendence and austerity.

Winters in Iceland can be both mercilessly cold and incredibly beautiful. The rapidly changing weather and light conditions of the winter months transform this quiet, remote country into a true natural spectacle.

In February 2024, Lefèvre explored Iceland for the first time. The photographer artfully used the unique Icelandic light, with its high contrasts and the magical atmosphere of the isolated, snow-covered environment, to create a sensitive reality in his images.

The landscapes are almost desert-like, with roads as the only lifeline. The photographs span a wide range of iconic and lesser-known Icelandic locations — from the crater lake Kerio and the volcanic Katla region to the dramatic Dettifoss waterfall and the mist-covered peninsulas of Snaefellsnes and Reykjanes.

Yet, Lefèvre avoids postcard realism. His Iceland is not about spectacle, but about essence. Each image pares the landscape down to its quiet core: a horizon blurred by fog, a single dark stone punctuating a white field, or a strip of road vanishing into light. Vetur.

Frozen Landscapes of Iceland is more than a simple travel album or landscape book — the images unfold into a poetic visual story in which each photograph could stand on its own as a striking painting. Drawing inspiration from the aesthetics of Pictorialism, the photographs possess a painterly softness, balancing light and tone with minimalist precision. Their restrained palette and open compositions evoke a contemplative state — more like meditations than documentation. The result is a book that invites slowness, reflecting interior landscapes as much as the Icelandic terrain: a search for stillness, simplicity, and connection in a fragmented world.

Frozen Landscapes of Iceland is published by Kehrer Verlag.