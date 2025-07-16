Trey Songz Accused of Attacking Photographer and Smashing Camera Equipment

Police are investigating claims that singer Trey Songz assaulted a photographer and damaged his equipment following a performance at a bar over the weekend.

According to a report by TMZ, the alleged incident took place early Sunday (July 13) outside Ivy Kitchen & Bar in Long Island, New York, where Songz was scheduled to appear. Photographer and videographer Isaa Mansoor was hired by the venue’s owner to capture the event.

Mansoor, who was reportedly hospitalized with serious injuries, alleges that Songz attacked him and destroyed more than $5,000 worth of his camera gear. Police are now investigating the matter. Footage of the altercation was recorded by Mansoor and shared with TMZ.

According to the report, Songz became frustrated with fans who started asking for photos and videos outside Ivy Kitchen & Bar. Mansoor says he attempted to photograph Songz in front of the venue’s logo — under the direction of the owner. At that point, Songz allegedly lost his temper, even though the singer was aware that Mansoor had been hired to film and photograph the event.

Mansoor says he started filming when Songz hit him in the side of the head, shoved him into a wall, and broke two cameras. He also claims the venue owner stepped in and said, “That’s my guy,” to which Songz allegedly replied, “I don’t give a f**k,” while raising a clenched fist at him.

After the incident, Mansoor says he got into a friend’s car while Songz left the area. He later filed a police report. Authorities confirmed to Billboard that an investigation is underway.

“A man reported a male suspect damaged his camera equipment and punched him at Ivy, 65 Wall St. in Huntington, on July 13 around 3:50 a.m.,” a Suffolk County Police Department spokesperson says to the outlet. “No arrests have been made.”

Mansoor was treated for a concussion, migraine, and ankle pain. He underwent a CT scan and X-rays before being released from the hospital.

“What happened at the Ivy was the result of increasingly aggressive paparazzi invading an artist’s personal space — conduct that puts everyone at risk and is impacting not just Trey, but many artists,” Trey Songz’s attorney Ted Anastasiou says in a statement on Monday.

“Trey disputes how the events have been described, is cooperating with the authorities, and looks forward to the facts coming out.”

