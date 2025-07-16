The CP+ Camera and Photo Show 2026 is Confirmed and Exhibitors Can Now Register

The CP+ Camera and Photo Show, arguably the most important expo in the industry annually, is confirmed to be returning next year from Thursday, February 26 to Sunday, March 1, 2026, with free admission (with pre-registration).

Taking place at the Pacifico Yokohama exposition center again next year, CP+ has grown in importance in recent years, due mainly to the loss of Photokina and thanks to its proximity to Tokyo, where most of the major camera brands are based. It is now easily one of the world’s largest camera and imaging equipment shows and is attracting an increasingly global audience of not only professionals and enthusiasts, but also families and young people who enjoy photography and videography.

Last year, a record 125 businesses and organizations exhibited at CP+ and approximately 56,000 people visited, which is a 12% increase from the previous year. But CP+ is not just an in-person event, but also online where it saw 420,000 attendees (a 27% increase from the previous year), with a total of 2.45 million page views.

2025 was a landmark year for CP+ as not only was the show highly attended, but it also saw the biggest batch of new product launches at an in-person event in years. Canon, Panasonic, Sony, Sigma, Viltrox, Samyang, and Zeiss all launched new products at the show, while Nikon, OM System, and many others used CP+ to highlight very recently announced products.

“There was a prevailing sense that every company felt like they had to bring their A-game to this show and really stand out. That’s a sentiment that has not really been felt since the late 2010s, and it is most certainly the first time in the 2020s that an in-person show demanded this level of publicity focus,” PetaPixel reported earlier this year.

“In recent years, CP+ has seen an increasing number of overseas brands, particularly from Asia, showcasing products in areas such as interchangeable lenses and photography accessories. The event has also expanded to include exhibitors specializing in video equipment, astrophotography gear, and imaging-related services, reflecting the growing diversity of participants,” CP+ says. “With over 35% of visitors planning to purchase products after the event, CP+ offers exhibitors an excellent opportunity to introduce their new products and services, boosting sales and brand awareness. It also provides a valuable chance to gather direct user feedback through real-time interactions with visitors.”

CP+ is growing yet again. For 2026, the organization group for the show is introducing a new “Budget Plan” that is available to all exhibitors, which it says makes it easier and more cost-effective to participate in the event.

“This compact plan is an ideal option for exhibitors seeking to participate within a limited budget. We are also continuing to offer an early bird discount plan, exclusively for first-time exhibitors. We welcome a wide array of businesses—from camera and accessory manufacturers to companies across diverse sectors engaged in new imaging technologies and ventures—to exhibit,” the CP+ Management Office says. “The growing demand for video, the revival of film photography, and the spread of photography culture on social media—experience exciting events where you can explore the latest trends and capture fascinating photos and videos.”

CP+ Events Already Planned for 2026

The show already has plans for multiple events at the 2025 CP+. Firstly, there will be a Creatos Edge Spring Edition presented by Genkosha, which operates the Video Salon and Commercial Photo, two Japanese magazines trusted by video creators and professional photographers, respectively. This event is a collaboration between two magazines from Genkosha, dedicated to video and photo creators.

Vook, one of Japan’s largest video creator platforms, is offering learning, work, and networking opportunities for those in video production and will offer talk sessions focused on AI, short videos (including short dramas), and more. CP+ is also bringing back one of the most beloved and requested events by visitors: the Cat Photo Exhibition curated by Toshimitsu Hoshino. Finally, CP+ will also host a photo exhibition of the winning works from Zooms Japan, a photo contest aimed at showcasing emerging photographers.

The CP+ Show will also showcase Photo Koshien 2025 Finalists (photos from high school photography clubs around the country), will feature a student club exhibition area where photography and video clubs from universities nationwide will gather in one place, the return of the popular PLARAIL diorama exhibit (a large scale train model), as well as multiple hands-on workshops for learning the craft of photography — some of which are specifically aimed at women camera enthusiasts.

“In addition, a variety of other events, including world premiere announcements and food trucks, are planned to liven up the venue,” CP+ concludes.

Registration Timeline

Exhibitors have until September 30, 2025, to submit their applications with the session and booth allocation lottery taking place online on October 23, 2025.

Those interested in attending the show can register for free starting early December 2025.

Image credits: CP+ Show