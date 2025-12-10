The 2026 CP+ Photo Show in Japan Will Be the Biggest Ever

The CP+ Camera and Photo Imaging Show is returning to the Pacifico Yokohama Convention Center just outside of Tokyo from February 26 through March 1, 2026. In recent years, it has become as important as the now-defunct Photokina once was, and the 2026 show is cementing that: it will be the largest CP+ ever.

The CP+ Show is organized by the Camera and Imaging Products Association, more commonly known as CIPA. This is the same organization that is responsible for the standardized testing that gives photographers official battery life expectations for a camera, for example, and whose board is made up of representatives from across the industry such as Canon, Tamron, Sigma, Sony, and OM System.

This level of connection to the biggest companies in the imaging space makes CP+ unique as a show, and, as a result, it has always been a hugely influential and important event annually for Japan. But in recent years and with the collapse of the other large international photography-focused expos, CP+ has expanded its importance and influence. Last year saw a massive number of new announcements associated with the show, which was a first, and this year is poised to be even more impressive, as the scale of the show has grown to a new record of 148 exhibitors.

“CP+ 2025 attracted approximately 56,000 visitors to the on-site event and approximately 420,000 viewers online. As of December 10, CP+ 2026 is expected to host 148 exhibiting companies and organizations, the highest number to date, including a record 43 new vendors and 38 global brands. The show goes beyond cameras and photo accessories, expanding into video, editing tools, drones, and everything that supports shooting, viewing, and connecting,” the CP+ Management Office says.

The theme for CP+ 2026 is “Make Your World Pop,” and is meant to encourage photographers to “make every moment shine, whether it’s an ordinary day or a special one.”

Entry to CP+ is free, although the organization will be selling “Quick Pass” tickets that allow for priority entry through a dedicated lane. Improved over previous shows is support for access via a QR code on a smartphone screen as opposed to a physical ticket, which will streamline access.

“This yearʼs CP+ will once again be packed with content: new product displays, talk sessions, photo exhibitions, hands-on workshops, a ZINE marketplace, and much more. The hugely popular PLARAIL Giant Diorama will return even more powerfully, and a Plush Toy Studio — a dedicated space for the trending plushie photoshoot culture among young people — will also make its debut. From professionals and dedicated enthusiasts to beginners, including young people, women, and families, CP+ 2026 offers something for everyone to enjoy.”

PetaPixel, as a global partner of CP+, will be on-site at the show again this year. A full list of events, exhibitors, and additional information on the show can be found on the CP+ website.

Image credits: CP+ Camera and Photo Imaging Show