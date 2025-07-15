Rode’s New Wireless Micro Camera Receiver Is Free for Existing Wireless Micro Owners

Rode announced the Wireless Micro Camera Receiver, a versatile addition to its popular Wireless Micro ecosystem.

Rode’s new receiver is designed for filmmakers, vloggers, and creators who demand simple, reliable, and high-quality audio, whether working on casual shoots or professional productions.

Seamless Integration, Impeccable Audio Quality

The Rode Wireless Micro Camera Receiver promises pristine audio and is fully compatible with a range of cameras, making it an ideal solution for creators working across different devices. Whether you’re using a smartphone or a camera setup, the receiver makes it easy to switch between devices without sacrificing sound quality. It pairs effortlessly with up to two Wireless Micro transmitters, allowing for dual-channel wireless audio with top-tier performance.

In addition to its seamless connectivity, the receiver features universal camera compatibility, making it a must-have tool for creators working with diverse camera setups. The device’s best-in-class range ensures uninterrupted signal strength even in dynamic environments, providing flexibility and freedom of movement during shoots.

User-Friendly Features Designed for Creators

Rode’s focus on user-friendly design is evident in the Wireless Micro Camera Receiver’s intuitive features. With dedicated gain control, creators can easily balance audio levels, while plug-in power detection ensures extended battery life during long shooting sessions by intelligently managing power use. These features are paired with the receiver’s ultra-lightweight, compact design, making it a perfect on-camera solution for filmmakers and content creators alike.

“Today’s creators are working across a wide range of devices, and we wanted to offer them a solution that enhances the Wireless Micro experience. The Camera Receiver is a direct extension of our commitment to delivering professional, yet accessible, tools that evolve with the needs of modern content creation,” said Damien Wilson, CEO of Rode.

A Creative Solution That Expands Your Workflow

The Wireless Micro Camera Receiver is designed to integrate seamlessly into any setup, whether it’s capturing a cinematic shot or recording on the move. The plug-and-play functionality ensures that users don’t need to worry about complex setups or compatibility issues. Rode’s commitment to versatility means that the receiver is also compatible with iOS devices via the Rode Capture app and works smoothly with Rode Central and Rode Reporter apps, further expanding its utility for content creators.

Battery life management is another area where the Camera Receiver excels. With the plug-in power detect feature, the receiver automatically powers down when disconnected from a camera, saving battery life and prolonging the operational time during long shoots. This feature ensures that creators can continue to capture the action without worrying about running out of power at critical moments.

The Wireless Micro Camera Receiver is available in both black and white and comes with a USB-C or Lightning configuration. It ships with a pocket-sized charging case that offers up to 21 hours of battery life for added convenience.

Manufactured at Rode’s state-of-the-art facilities in Sydney, Australia, the Wireless Micro Camera Receiver epitomizes Rode’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, user-friendly solutions that meet the evolving needs of creators. The receiver’s introduction marks another milestone for Rode, following the Wireless Micro’s recognition as Rolling Stone’s Best Microphone of 2025.

As the creative landscape continues to shift, Rode remains steadfast in its mission to equip creators with the tools they need to succeed. Rode promises that the new Wireless Micro Camera Receiver serves as the perfect companion to the Wireless Micro system, unlocking new possibilities and offering unrivaled audio quality, versatility, and reliability for today’s content creators.

How to Get Your Wireless Micro Camera Receiver

For existing Wireless Micro users in the United States, the Camera Receiver can be claimed for free by simply registering the product online and paying a small shipping fee. For users purchasing the US$149 Wireless Micro, Rode shared, “new customers purchasing the Wireless Micro from rode.com in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Europe have the option to add the Camera Receiver to their order at no extra cost.

Image credits: Rode