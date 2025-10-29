Rode’s New Wireless Micro Camera Kit Is More Powerful and Easier to Use

Rode has announced the Wireless Micro Camera Kit, the successor to the current Wireless Micro system that promises to be more powerful, significantly more flexible thanks to universal camera compatibility, and easier to use thanks to an improved receiver unit with an integrated display.

The original Wireless Micro was designed to be a quick and easy system that connects to smartphones, providing content creators with access to better-quality audio in a small, wireless package. With the update, Rode is making the system far more versatile, adding universal connectivity with any modern camera system without losing the connectivity with mobile devices. Instead of relying on a receiver system with no controls or visibility, the Wireless Micro has a new, secondary receiver unit that has been completely redesigned. However, in order to keep it compatible with smartphone systems, the older compact receiver still works with the transmitters.

“Building on the success of the award-winning Wireless Micro, which revolutionised smartphone content creation, the new Camera Kit takes the same celebrated pristine audio quality, simplicity, and portability, and expands its capabilities to include second-generation universal camera connectivity, catering to a broader set of content creators,” Rode says.

The new receiver unit is meant to be used with full-size cameras and features both 3.5mm TRS and USB-C output. The new unit is also larger, allowing Rode to add a 1.1-inch AMOLED, which it says gives content creators more control over settings configurations, which were sorely missing from the previous receiver setup. The new receiver unit has an integrated cold shoe mount that allows it to be securely attached to the top of standalone camera systems.

The 1.1-inch AMOLED screen on the camera receiver offers quick, confident control, making it easy to configure settings on the fly, while an integrated cold-shoe mount delivers stability and a streamlined setup.

The transmitter system remains what Rode describes as a “high-quality” system, with built-in microphones in each of the two units that automatically pair with the receiver unit. They feature an omnidirectional pickup pattern that the company says captures sound from every angle and also pack Intelligent GainAssist technology that automatically balances audio levels. Each transmitter also has integrated clips and magnetic mounts and features both internal and external windshields to minimize plosives and wind noise.

The three pieces fit into a compact charging case that extends battery life, with two full recharges for up to 21 hours of total use per charge. The receiver automatically detects when connected to a camera and powers on and off when disconnected.

“This release also marks the second generation of Rode’s camera receiver, with the original still available for redemption for any customer who purchased a Wireless Micro USB-C or Lighting configuration before October 30, 2025,” Rode says.

The Rode Wireless Micro Camera Kit is available starting today for $149. The first-generation camera receiver is not included with the new Kit but is available to purchase separately.

Image credits: Rode