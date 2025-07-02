DJI’s Power 2000 Battery System Can Charge Your Camera 118 Times

The DJI Power 2000, the company’s latest portable power solution, is extremely powerful and can be expanded to a whopping 22,528Wh. When expanded, it has enough power to charge a typical DJI drone 24 times, a laptop nearly 20 times, and a digital camera 118 times.

This power is a significant step up from the DJI Power 500 and DJI Power 1000 models announced just over a year ago, the more powerful of which could charge a digital camera 59 times.

“We first launched our DJI Power Series just over a year ago to meet the energy demands of users around the world who have increasingly turned to DJI equipment,” says Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI. “Whether powering outdoor adventures, providing critical backup during unexpected outages, or supporting content productions, users have demonstrated the limitless possibilities Power Series can offer.”

Zhang continues, saying that DJI created the more powerful DJI Power 2000 in direct response to meet user needs and market demands.

“Whether used in a home or outdoor environment, our new Power 2000 and associated accessories have been designed to meet demanding power needs. We’ve increased the capacity while optimizing the size-capacity ratio and safety design to ensure users’ energy concerns are a thing of the past,” adds Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI.

Out of the box, the DJI Power 2000 has a 2,048Wh capacity in a reasonably compact 32.6-liter body. The device can connect to up to 10 2,048Wh Power Expansion Battery 2000 units, increasing the total capacity to 22,528Wh, including the internal 2,048Wh battery. With that type of power, it can serve as a home power backup solution in the event of an electrical outage. The DJI Power can maintain a 3000-watt output, so it can run “over 99% of household appliances,” per DJI.

The DJI Power 2000 can also serve as a remote power delivery solution on a job site, during a road trip, or for real-world video production. The DJI Power 2000 has four AC output ports, four USB-C ports, and four USB-A ports.

The main DJI Power 2000 unit weighs 22 kilograms (48.5 pounds), while its 2kWh expansion modules weigh 16.5 kilograms (36.4 pounds) each.

As for recharging the DJI Power 2000 itself, users have a few options. It can be topped off via grid power, which takes about 55 minutes to go from zero to 80% and 90 minutes for a full charge. It can also be recharged via an optional solar panel, from a car’s alternator output. It also supports hybrid charging, so users could combine grid power and solar power, for example.

DJI Power 2000 can be directly controlled via DJI’s Home app, and it works alongside extensive optional accessories, like a hand truck, car chargers, and more.

The DJI Power 2000 is available to order now from DJI and authorized retail partners for $1,299.

Image credits: DJI