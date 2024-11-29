DJI Adds Power Capacity With Release of Expansion Battery 2000

Matty Graham
Stacked portable power stations against a dark background. The top unit displays a digital screen with numbers, and various ports are visible on its front side. A cable connects the two units, emphasizing their functionality for power supply.
Power Expansion Battery 2000 / Image Credit: DJI

DJI has released the Power Expansion Battery 2000, a modular extension option to the brand’s Power 1000 portable charging solution that sees the system greatly increase its power capacity and potential to photographers who are working remotely in locations where mains power isn’t available or those who may need to frequently recharge power-hungry equipment, such as drones.

A rectangular, gray electronic device with buttons on the right side and a smooth surface. It has a sturdy, industrial design and is positioned against a plain white background.
Image credit: DJI

The Power Expansion Battery 2000 is a 2-kilowatt-hour (kWh) extension, and as the names suggests packs 2000Wh into a compact footprint, which can be used in a modular form. In fact, up to five units of DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000 can be connected to DJI Power 1000 via cables, offering increased power up to 11 kWh, which can consistently supply power at 2400 watts.

A sleek, gray rectangular electronic device with a control panel featuring two buttons on one side. It has a modern design with rounded edges and a minimalist look, resembling tech gadgetry.
Image Credit: DJI

While these portable battery solutions offer plenty of domestic advantages in the home, from a photography point of view they offer an important lifeline to creatives working in remote locations who can’t simply plug their camera battery charger into a wall socket. But what’s more, even if you’re not in the wilderness, there are more everyday needs for additional power – for example, those shooting extended timelapse creations can pair their camera with such a device as the DJI Power 1000/Expansion Battery 2000 and ensure the timelapse can keep going for days and days.

A sleek, rectangular portable power station with multiple outlets and a digital display on a dark background. The design is compact and modern, featuring USB ports, AC sockets, and a ventilation grill.
The DJI Power 1000, paired with the Wireless Control. Image Credit: DJI

With the interface and button options on the front of the battery, there is a single-sided wiring design, making the unit easier to stack. DJI highlighted up a number of safety and quality features, including the use of lithium iron phosphate cells, which allow up to 4000 cycles, along with a Intelligent Battery Management System (BMS), which will monitor the status of the power pack, so when multiple power packs are connected, the Power Expansion Battery 2000 and Power 1000 can maintain regular and safe heat, while helping to extend battery life.

A black, rectangular power expansion battery with a digital display and two buttons on the top right. It features a handle on the side, and the words "Power Expansion Battery 2000" are visible on the surface.
Image Credit: DJI

The use of DJI’s Power Expansion 2000 device can be controlled remotely via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi thanks to the addition of both DJI Power Dongle and the new DJI Home app. The DJI Power Expansion 2000 is available to order from the DJI online store now and is currently priced at $899.

