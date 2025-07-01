Sony Offers Filmmakers Free Upgraded IR-Cut Filter for Flagship Burano Camera

Sony’s $25,000 Burano 8K digital motion picture camera is an absolute beast of a cinema camera. Sony has significantly improved the camera via firmware updates, and more are in the works. The company has also addressed a color reproduction complaint via free new hardware, which is unusual.

While the Burano is excellent in many situations, and professional filmmakers have used it to great effect, some filmmakers have lamented the camera’s color reproduction in specific lighting conditions. When using the Burano under strong lighting conditions, particularly powerful studio lights or strong direct sunlight, the camera’s color reproduction can become inconsistent.

This issue, infrared (IR) pollution, is not an unusual issue in the cinema space. IR pollution is typically observed when using strong neutral density (ND) filters, like one would when working under extremely bright lighting conditions. The footage can wind up looking redder or even brown. Even with an IR-cut filter, some infrared light often bleeds through. While this light is invisible to the human eye, a camera’s sensor sees it, and it can pollute the overall image in certain situations. An ND filter reduces the amount of visible light, but not the invisible IR light, that reaches the sensor. This affects the ratio of visible to IR light, skewing more toward the infrared. Some ND filters compensate for this, but not all.

While many cameras, including the Burano, ship with an IR-cut filter, Burano users have complained that its performance is lacking in some situations. Sony has heard the feedback and developed a new IR-cut filter, which Burano owners can get for free and install themselves.

“The filter replacement will be provided at no charge for parts and labor. This replacement service is open through May 31, 2026, and will be carried out on a first come, first served basis,” Sony explains. “Any Burano owner who wishes to replace the infrared cut filter to improve color reproduction under strong lighting conditions are eligible for this filter replacement.”

It is worth noting that some Burano units already feature the new IR-Cut filter and do not need a replacement. Sony says Burano cameras “with a protrusion on the upper front part of the optical filter component” already have the new IR-Cut filter installed.

“Sony will continue to improve the shooting experience of Cinema Line users in professional video production environments through firmware and other updates, providing Creators with sustainable shooting tools,” Sony promises.

The most recent Burano firmware update, version 2.0, released last month, added new recording formats, including a 3.8K full-frame crop that can shoot at 120 frames per second, a 240p S35 1.9K mode, and a new 1.8x anamorphic de-squeeze setting. The firmware also introduced proxy recording for 24p recordings and enhanced the monitoring experience. More improvements are in active development.

Image credits: Sony