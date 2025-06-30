Pixelmator Pro Gets First Big Update Since Apple Bought It

Pixelmator Pro version 3.7 has arrived, bringing with it support for Apple Intelligence in the image editing app and new RAW file support. It is the first major update to Apple’s newly acquired Photoshop competitor.

The update, reported by MacRumors, is Pixelmator Pro’s first major update since Apple acquired Pixelmator last November, a move that was finalized earlier this year. Pixelmator Pro’s most recent major update before today, version 3.6, arrived just over a year ago.

Admittedly, Pixelmator Pro 3.7 does not include the extensive list of features that previous updates, such as version 3.6, included. While 3.6 added completely redesigned AI-powered masking and 3.5 in December 2023 delivered full HDR image editing support, Pixelmator Pro 3.7’s improvements are mainly focused on integrating existing Apple technology into the app.

With the addition of Apple Intelligence to Pixelmator Pro, users can now generate images using Apple’s Image Playground technology or utilize Apple’s Writing Tools to proofread or rewrite any text in existing designs. This iteration of Writing Tools also includes ChatGPT support, similar to what is available at the native macOS level.

“With Image Playground, you can now create fun, original images based on a photo, a description, or people from your Photos library,” Apple explains. Pixelmator Pro users can utilize a new “Add to Playground” feature to recreate and refine existing image layers or drawings within the app.

As for Writing Tools, it is similarly easy to use within Pixelmator Pro 3.7. By hovering over or Control-clicking highlighted text in a Pixelmator Pro document, users can take full advantage of Apple Intelligence’s Writing Tools, including proofreading, summarizing, rewriting, or modifying text with the aid of AI.

Beyond the introduction of Apple Intelligence in Pixelmator Pro, the app also features new RAW image support for the OM System OM-1 Mark II camera. While users could already open standard RAW files from this flagship Micro Four Thirds camera, it is now also possible to open photos taken using the camera’s High Res Shot mode.

It will be interesting to see how Pixelmator Pro evolves now that it’s under Apple’s umbrella. When the acquisition news broke last year, Pixelmator wrote that its supporters should “stay tuned for exciting updates to come.” As of now, the official Pixelmator Pro website has not been updated to reflect version 3.7, although the App Store listing has been. Pixelmator Pro is now available for $49.99 as a one-time purchase.

Image credits: Apple, Pixelmator