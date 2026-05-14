DJI Has Finally Unveiled the Dual-Camera Osmo Pocket 4P

DJI has finally officially unveiled the Osmo Pocket 4P. While most already expected it, DJI has finally decided it’s ready to talk about its new compact dual-lens camera.

Perhaps signaling a promise to be more premium than possible competitors like the Insta360 Luna, DJI has decided to pull the curtain off the Pocket 4P at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

“By unveiling the Osmo Pocket 4P at one of the most prestigious stages in global filmmaking, DJI signals a bold evolution of the Pocket series from a creator tool into a cinematic imaging device capable of professional-grade storytelling,” the company says.

While it is revealing the new camera officially, that doesn’t mean it is prepared to share full details: DJI is still keeping a lot under wraps, as its announcement is rather lacking in details. What DJI is saying does seem to position it above the recently announced Osmo Pocket 4 as far as what users can expect it to produce.

DJI says that the Osmo Pocket 4P takes lessons from both the Ronin and Inspire products to create a camera that “represents the convergence of high-end film technology and extreme portability.” It promises a next-generation imaging system thanks to what it calls “cinematic-level dynamic range” and “rich tonal depth” thanks to true 10-bit D-Log2 color. The company is heavily leaning into the high-end this time, with words like “professional” and “filmmaker” instead of the “content creator” the Pocket line has typically catered to.

“In Cannes, the Osmo Pocket 4P is already being explored by filmmakers, documentary creators, and visual storytellers seeking agile, high-quality production tools,” DJI says. “Its compact form, paired with cinematic imaging performance, positions it as a compelling companion for independent filmmakers and a powerful storytelling device for documentary work.”

While DJI isn’t talking specifics, the camera uses at least one Type 1 sensor with what it describes as “enhanced portrait capabilities” to better deliver natural skin tones, an improved zoom functionality, and algorithm improvements that allow for filming in low-light situations while maintaining clear, detailed footage.



“These innovations position the Osmo Pocket 4P as a true consumer professional imaging device, bridging the gap between accessibility and cinematic quality,” DJI claims.

While there is an emphasis on portable, DJI also mentions that it is showcasing the DJI Power 1000 and DJI Power 2000 — relatively large portable batteries — as power solutions that work in tandem with the Pocket 4P. That’s a curious combination.

The Osmo Pocket 4P will be available “through DJI’s official channels and authorized retail partners,” but the company did not specify a launch date. DJI will also announce pricing at a later date.

Image credits: DJI