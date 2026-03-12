Panasonic’s Big Firmware Updates for Lumix Cameras, Lenses, and Apps

Panasonic has released a new round of firmware updates for several cameras, lenses, and companion apps in its Lumix S Series ecosystem. The updates introduce new accessory support, expanded lens customization options, and improvements to the company’s mobile workflow apps.

The updates are available as free downloads and apply to a range of cameras, including the Panasonic Lumix S1R II, Panasonic Lumix S1 II, Panasonic Lumix S1 IIE, Panasonic Lumix S5 II, Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX, and Panasonic Lumix S9.

Expanded Audio Support

A key addition in this update is compatibility with Panasonic’s new digital shotgun microphone, the Panasonic DMW-DMS1. Support for the microphone has been added to several Lumix S series cameras, allowing users to integrate the accessory directly into their video workflows.

The firmware also includes general operational stability improvements across the supported camera bodies.

New Lens Customization Options

Panasonic has also released firmware updates for several professional L-mount lenses, including the Panasonic Lumix S Pro 16-35mm f/4, Panasonic Lumix S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8, Panasonic Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/2.8 O.I.S., and Panasonic Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/4 O.I.S.

With the update installed, the lenses’ focus rings can now be assigned additional functions during autofocus operation, effectively turning them into customizable control rings. Photographers can also select the rotation direction of the focus ring when using manual focus.

Updates for Lumix Flow and Lumix Lab

Panasonic’s mobile apps also receive updates designed to improve remote monitoring, clip management, and mobile editing workflows for the Lumix S Series ecosystem.

The Lumix Flow app (version 1.5.0) introduces a new Director Monitor mode that mirrors the camera feed to a connected smartphone or tablet. On mobile devices, users can review recorded clips, play back video, and change clip ratings directly from the mirrored interface. The update also enables LUT selection for LUT View Assist within the app, allowing creators to preview color profiles more easily during production. In addition, frame markers can now be customized and adjusted directly within the app, giving filmmakers more control over framing and composition while monitoring remotely. Panasonic also notes that operational stability has been improved in this release.

Meanwhile, the Lumix Lab app (version 2.0.4) expands mobile editing and workflow tools. Users can now select multiple LUTs stored on the camera and transfer or delete them directly from the app, making it easier to manage color profiles on the go. The update also adds enhanced cropping controls, allowing users to zoom in or out of images and adjust the crop position while editing photo frames. Additional improvements include improved stability for background location logging, enhanced Bluetooth pairing reliability, and user interface refinements to streamline the overall mobile experience.

Availability

Panasonic’s latest firmware updates are available now as free downloads through the company’s global customer support website, while updates for the mobile apps can be downloaded through standard app stores.

Image credits: Panasonic