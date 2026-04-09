Over 70 Powerful Winners From the 2026 World Press Photo Contest

Jeremy Gray

A collage of three photos: a panda climbs a mossy tree, two women embrace a grieving woman, and two people, one with a mask, sit outdoors amid smoke and emergency lights.

World Press Photo has announced the winners of its annual photo competition, celebrating the best and most powerful photojournalism photos from the past year.

As is always the case, the competition was fierce this year. 3,747 photographers from 141 countries entered 57,376 images into the 2026 World Press Photo Contest, competing across the Singles, Stories, and Long-Term Projects categories in six regions: Africa; Asia-Pacific and Oceania; Europe; North and Central America; South America; and West, Central, and South Asia.

The winners are listed below, organized by category, then alphabetically by region. For Stories and Long-Term Projects winners, only selected photos from the award-winning series are presented below. All winning photos are available for viewing on World Press Photo’s website.

Singles Winners

A group of elephants is enclosed within large fabric barriers in a dry, wooded area. Nearby, people stand on a truck and beside a white vehicle, appearing to assist with the operation.
‘When Giants Fall’ by Halden Krog, South Afirca, for Daily Mail | Africa, 2026 World Press Photo
A group of young ballet dancers in white tutus ascend a staircase with yellow tiled walls, bathed in dramatic light and shadow.
‘Joburg Ballet School’ by Ihsaan Haffejee, South Africa, for GroundUp | Africa, 2026 World Press Photo
A woman in a red sweater sits beside a girl standing in a hoodie, both in a dimly lit room with brown walls. The woman faces the light, while the girl is in shadow, their expressions calm and contemplative.
‘Children Who Do Not Exist’ by Kiana Hayeri, Iran/Canada, for The New York Times | Africa, 2026 World Press Photo
A police officer leans on a police vehicle near a silver car, with a person lying on the ground next to the car. Emergency vehicles and buildings are visible in the background on a city street.
‘Bondi Beach Terror Attack’ by Edwina Pickles, Australia, for The Sydney Morning Herald | Asia-Pacific and Oceania, 2026 World Press Photo
A giant panda with black and white fur walks between mossy tree trunks in a forest, surrounded by tall trees and greenery.
‘Mountain Resident of Wanglang’ by Rob G. Green, United States, National Geographic Society, Henry Luce Foundation | Asia-Pacific and Oceania, 2026 World Press Photo
A distressed man gestures urgently in the foreground as two high-rise buildings behind him are engulfed in flames and thick smoke, with firefighters spraying water from hoses toward the burning towers.
‘A Desperate Plea’ by Tyrone Siu, Hong Kong, for Reuters | Asia-Pacific and Oceania, 2026 World Press Photo
A bloodied woman in a white shirt sits on the ground against a graffiti-covered brick wall at night, surrounded by two emergency responders, one shining a flashlight on her.
‘Russian Attack on Kyiv’ by Evgeniy Maloletka, Ukraine, Associated Press | Europe, 2026 World Press Photo
An elderly person in a wheelchair sits at a table across from a small humanoid robot on a yellow bench in a bright room with large windows and light wood flooring.
‘Emma the Social Robot’ by Paula Hornickel, Germany | Europe, 2026 World Press Photo
Aerial view of a dead whale lying on floating sea ice, with a polar bear standing on top of the whale’s body, surrounded by cracked and broken ice in frigid, dark water.
‘Polar Bear on Sperm Whale’ by Roie Galitz, Israel | Europe, 2026 World Press Photo
A person in a blue graduation gown stands with hands secured behind their back with white zip-tie handcuffs, while a gloved officer holds their arm.
‘Columbia University Pro-Palestine Protests’ by Alex Kent, United States, for The New York Times | North and Central America, 2026 World Press Photo
A group of law enforcement officers in riot gear stands amid green smoke on a street at night, facing a crowd of protesters. One officer shines a flashlight, while others kneel or stand in formation.
‘Portland Protests ICE’ by Jan Sonnenmair, United States | North and Central America, 2026 World Press Photo
A group of Indigenous women dressed in traditional clothing hold roses, standing together for a portrait. The central woman faces forward, her expression serious, with a woven cloth on her head. The image is in black and white.
‘The Trials of the Achi Women’ by Victor J. Blue, United States, for The New York Times Magazine | North and Central America, 2026 World Press Photo
An older woman lies on a bed, smiling and laughing with four children around her. The group shares a joyful, intimate moment together in a simple, softly lit room.
‘A Territory of Hope’ by Priscila Ribeiro, Brazil | South America, 2026 World Press Photo
Several grieving people embrace and cry over a plastic-wrapped coffin, their faces contorted in sorrow as hands clutch the casket tightly in mourning.
‘Funeral for ‘The Four of Malvinas” by Santiago Arcos, Ecuador, for Reuters | South America, 2026 World Press Photo
A man in white robes is pushed by a group of police officers in riot gear and shields marked "PNA" during a tense protest on a city street lined with buildings.
‘Milei’s Argentina’ by Tadeo Bourbon, Argentina, for Revista Mu | South America, 2026 World Press Photo
A large crowd gathers in front of a grand white building with domes as flames and smoke pour from its upper windows, indicating a major fire.
‘Nepal’s Gen Z Uprising’ by Narendra Shrestha, Nepal, EPA Images | West, Central, and South Asia, 2026 World Press Photo
A large crowd of people climbs over each other in a chaotic, desperate scene outdoors, with dust in the air and rubble in the background, suggesting a situation of crisis or scarcity.
‘Aid Emergency in Gaza’ by Saber Nuraldin, Palestine, EPA Images |West, Central, and South Asia, 2026 World Press Photo
A woman in a patterned scarf cradles a girl with closed eyes, surrounded by concerned people. The scene appears emotional and somber.
‘A Daughter’s Grief in Kashmir’ by Yasir Iqbal, India, Outlook India Magazine | West, Central, and South Asia, 2026 World Press Photo

Stories Winners

Five women wearing headscarves sit beneath a wall marked with bullet holes in a rundown room with arched and rectangular windows. The atmosphere appears somber and tense.
‘Sudan’s War: A Nation Trapped’ by Abdulmonam Eassa, Syria/France, for Le Monde | Africa, 2026 World Press Photo
Black and white photo of a woman in a patterned headscarf, looking to the side. She raises one hand, revealing visible patches of discoloration on her arm. The background is blurred, showing a textured wall.
‘Sudan’s War: A Nation Trapped’ by Abdulmonam Eassa, Syria/France, for Le Monde | Africa, 2026 World Press Photo
Seven women wearing long pastel dresses and headscarves pose on and around stacked hay bales in an open field at sunset; a large tarp covers part of the hay. The sky is clear and the landscape is dry.
‘Farīsāt: Gunpowder’s Daughters’ by Chantal Pinzi, Italy, Panos Pictures | Africa, 2026 World Press Photo
Women dressed in blue and white traditional clothing ride decorated horses through smoke during a cultural equestrian performance, with flags and a crowd visible in the background.
‘Farīsāt: Gunpowder’s Daughters’ by Chantal Pinzi, Italy, Panos Pictures | Africa, 2026 World Press Photo
A soldier in camouflage sits on a vehicle, speaking into a radio, surrounded by a crowd waving large red, green, and white flags in an urban setting with palm trees and buildings in the background.
‘Madagascar’s Gen Z Protests’ by Luis Tato, Spain, Agence France-Press | Africa, 2026 World Press Photo
A person in a straw hat and mask holds a black flag with a skull and crossed bones, resembling the One Piece anime logo, during a street protest with others in the background.
‘Madagascar’s Gen Z Protests’ by Luis Tato, Spain, Agence France-Press | Africa, 2026 World Press Photo
A bride and groom kiss inside a flooded church, surrounded by smiling bridesmaids in blue dresses and groomsmen in barong tagalog, all standing in ankle-deep water and celebrating joyfully.
‘Wedding in the Flood’ by Aaron Favila, Philippines, Associated Press | Asia-Pacific and Oceania, 2026 World Press Photo
A bride in a white wedding dress and veil stands in ankle-deep floodwater outside large ornate church doors, with her back to the camera and her dress trailing in the water.
‘Wedding in the Flood’ by Aaron Favila, Philippines, Associated Press | Asia-Pacific and Oceania, 2026 World Press Photo
A spacious office with many empty desks, scattered papers, and chairs in disarray. Computer monitors are on the desks, and the area appears abandoned and messy, with some items on the floor.
‘Scam Hub Under Siege’ by Jes Aznar, Philippines, for The New York Times | Asia-Pacific and Oceania, 2026 World Press Photo
People gather at makeshift tents on a rocky riverbank with mountains in the background. In the foreground, a person holds a purple umbrella and fan, partially covering their face. A dog and scattered belongings are visible.
‘Scam Hub Under Siege’ by Jes Aznar, Philippines, for The New York Times | Asia-Pacific and Oceania, 2026 World Press Photo
Aerial view of a lush, green peninsula surrounded by ocean waves, with dense forests, small coastal settlements, and dramatic clouds casting shadows over the landscape.
‘The Last Dolphin Hunts’ by Matthew Abbott, Australia, Oculi, for The New York Times | Asia-Pacific and Oceania, 2026 World Press Photo
A person in blue shorts stands in red-stained water, holding a large fish or marine animal fin in one hand, with their torso and arm visible in strong sunlight.
‘The Last Dolphin Hunts’ by Matthew Abbott, Australia, Oculi, for The New York Times | Asia-Pacific and Oceania, 2026 World Press Photo
Aerial view of a village with many houses severely damaged or destroyed, showing collapsed roofs, burnt walls, and debris, indicating the aftermath of a fire or disaster. Some buildings remain partially intact.
‘Burned Land’ by Brais Lorenzo, Spain, EFE, Revista 5W, El País | Europe, 2026 World Press Photo
A nighttime view of a wildfire spreading across mountain slopes, with bright orange flames and thick smoke rising into the dark sky, partially illuminated by the fire.
‘Burned Land’ by Brais Lorenzo, Spain, EFE, Revista 5W, El País | Europe, 2026 World Press Photo
A soldier in military gear and goggles holds a rifle while sitting in a vehicle equipped with multiple electronic devices and antennas, surrounded by greenery on a cloudy day.
‘Drone Wars’ by David Guttenfelder, United States, The New York Times | Europe, 2026 World Press Photo
People wearing balaclavas work at individual desks in a crowded workshop, assembling or repairing small electronic devices or drones. The room is well-lit, with tools and equipment scattered on the tables.
‘Drone Wars’ by David Guttenfelder, United States, The New York Times | Europe, 2026 World Press Photo
An elderly woman in a floral dress stands outdoors next to a wheelchair, holding lilac flowers beside a blooming lilac bush. A white cloth covers the wheelchair seat; buildings and a white wall are in the background.
‘Engla Louise’ by Sanna Sjöwärd, Sweden/Iran, for Corren | Europe, 2026 World Press Photo
A thin woman in a white dress lies on a bed with white bedding, arms raised gracefully above her head. Sunlight streams through two windows behind her, and a small lamp sits on a bedside table.
‘Engla Louise’ by Sanna Sjöwärd, Sweden/Iran, for Corren | Europe, 2026 World Press Photo
A security guard stands nearby as a distressed woman covers her face, while a young girl in a purple jacket leans against a building, holding a snack, both appearing upset.
‘ICE Arrests at New York Court’ by Carol Guzy, United States, Zuma Press, iWitness, for Miami Herald | North and Central America, 2026 World Press Photo
A person in a black sweatshirt and white pants holds papers while waiting in front of closed elevator doors in a building hallway. A notice is posted on the wall above the elevator.
‘ICE Arrests at New York Court’ by Carol Guzy, United States, Zuma Press, iWitness, for Miami Herald | North and Central America, 2026 World Press Photo
An elderly woman in a mask sits in a wheelchair, wrapped in a blanket, while another person pushes her. Emergency vehicle lights and smoke fill the background, creating an urgent and tense atmosphere.
‘Los Angeles Fire’ by Ethan Swope, United States, for Associated Press | North and Central America, 2026 World Press Photo
A wildfire engulfs a neighborhood at night, with flames and embers illuminating the sky. Palm trees and vegetation are burning, and strong winds bend the trees. The word “HUMPS” is painted on the road in the foreground.
‘Los Angeles Fire’ by Ethan Swope, United States, for Associated Press | North and Central America, 2026 World Press Photo
A pregnant woman lies on an exam table during an ultrasound, smiling and pointing, with a partner sitting nearby and a technician operating the machine. The atmosphere appears joyful and expectant.
‘Tanner’s Song’ by Jahi Chikwendiu, United States, The Washington Post | North and Central America, 2026 World Press Photo
A person lies in a coffin with their hands clasped, wearing a suit and a wristband. Another person's hand rests on the coffin lid, which is covered with various colorful stickers. The image is in black and white.
‘Tanner’s Song’ by Jahi Chikwendiu, United States, The Washington Post | North and Central America, 2026 World Press Photo
City workers in orange uniforms and blue aprons spray and scrub a street with soap and water. Bystanders and vendors watch from the sides, and buildings line the background of the urban scene.
‘Those Who Carry the Dead’ by Eduardo Anizelli, Brazil, Folha de S.Paulo | South America, 2026 World Press Photo
A group of shirtless men with bowed heads sit closely together on the ground against a metal fence, some with colored hair, appearing subdued or detained.
‘Those Who Carry the Dead’ by Eduardo Anizelli, Brazil, Folha de S.Paulo | South America, 2026 World Press Photo
A person stands on a rocky path at night, wearing a traditional outfit made of leaves, a cloth skirt, and a blue and white headpiece, holding a long wooden stick, with stone walls and wooden houses in the background.
‘Mancillos: A Return to Life’ by Ever Andrés Mercado Puentes, Colombia | South America, 2026 World Press Photo
A group of women, some singing passionately and holding wooden sticks, gather closely together, expressing strong emotions near a wooden fence. One woman in a "Victory" shirt stands out in the foreground.
‘Mancillos: A Return to Life’ by Ever Andrés Mercado Puentes, Colombia | South America, 2026 World Press Photo
A young child stands on a bed behind a translucent mosquito net, softly backlit by sunlight streaming through a window in a dim room, creating a dreamy silhouette effect.
‘Name the Absence’ by Ferley A. Ospina, Colombia | South America, 2026 World Press Photo
A person’s hand pulls back a curtain at a doorway, revealing a dimly lit room with another person sitting inside. Framed pictures and greenery are visible. The outdoor scene is partially reflected in the window.
‘Name the Absence’ by Ferley A. Ospina, Colombia | South America, 2026 World Press Photo
A woman in a colorful dress and headscarf carries a baby as she walks along a rocky mountain path. Arid hills and sparse greenery are visible in the background under a clear sky.
”I’m Afraid’: Afghan Women Face US Aid Cuts’ by Elise Blanchard, France, for Time | West, Central, and South Asia, 2026 World Press Photo
A patient lies on a hospital examination bed covered by a blanket while a healthcare worker in protective gear stands nearby in a medical clinic room with medical equipment and posters on the wall.
”I’m Afraid’: Afghan Women Face US Aid Cuts’ by Elise Blanchard, France, for Time | West, Central, and South Asia, 2026 World Press Photo
Four people, including three boys and a man, sit on a rug and rubble-strewn ground in front of heavily damaged, partially destroyed buildings in a war-torn urban area at sunset.
‘A Syrian City Rebuilds, Still Divided’ by Nicole Tung, Hong Kong/United States, VII Photo, for The New York Times | West, Central, and South Asia, 2026 World Press Photo
A child climbs through a hole in a wall inside a dimly lit, rustic building, while three geese stand on stone steps outside, illuminated by sunlight.
‘A Syrian City Rebuilds, Still Divided’ by Nicole Tung, Hong Kong/United States, VII Photo, for The New York Times | West, Central, and South Asia, 2026 World Press Photo
A large explosion engulfs the base of a high-rise building, sending flames, smoke, and debris into the air. The area below is filled with tents, palm trees, and power lines under a clear blue sky.
‘Witnessing Gaza’ by Saher Alghorra, Palestina, for The New York Times | West, Central, and South Asia, 2026 World Press Photo
A family sits around a table in a partially destroyed building, surrounded by rubble and debris, while a dirt road stretches through the devastation with a motorcycle in the distance.
‘Witnessing Gaza’ by Saher Alghorra, Palestina, for The New York Times | West, Central, and South Asia, 2026 World Press Photo

Long-Term Projects Winners

A person holds up a chest X-ray in front of themselves, aligning it with their body, in a room with ornate curtains and a patterned chair in the background, all in black and white.
‘Moon Dust’ by Mohamed Mahdy, Egypt, Arab Documentary Photography Program | Africa, 2026 World Press Photo
A man using a laptop sits beside a boy wearing an oxygen mask on a couch. The boy wears a Nike hoodie, and stuffed toys are visible beside him. The scene is in black and white.
‘Moon Dust’ by Mohamed Mahdy, Egypt, Arab Documentary Photography Program | Africa, 2026 World Press Photo
A boy wearing a Ronaldo soccer jersey stands on a rooftop, looking at pigeons flying around him. Behind him are buildings, palm trees, and an industrial structure under a partly cloudy sky. The image is in black and white.
‘Moon Dust’ by Mohamed Mahdy, Egypt, Arab Documentary Photography Program | Africa, 2026 World Press Photo
A woman in pajamas sits on a hospital bed, looking to the side. The scene is framed by a blurred foreground, and the room appears dimly lit with light coming from a window.
‘Motherhood at 60’ by Wu Fang, China | Asia-Pacific and Oceania, 2026 World Press Photo
An older woman reaches over a dining table to touch the head of a young girl, while another child sits nearby and prepares food. The scene is set inside a cozy, decorated home.
‘Motherhood at 60’ by Wu Fang, China | Asia-Pacific and Oceania, 2026 World Press Photo
Two young girls with long hair sit side by side on a bed in a bedroom decorated with Sanrio character items, plush toys, and a cartoon-themed tapestry. The scene is in black and white.
‘Motherhood at 60’ by Wu Fang, China | Asia-Pacific and Oceania, 2026 World Press Photo
A group of people stand closely together on the roof of a building beneath a damaged "PRESSE" sign, with "TABAC LOTO" and "FDJ" signs visible on the building's edge, under a mostly clear sky.
‘Extramuros’ by William Keo, France/Cambodia, La Bibliothèque Nationale de France, Die Zeit | Europe, 2026 World Press Photo
A young male boxer in gloves stands in a ring surrounded by a crowd of men outdoors; some are supporting and talking to him while others watch intently, with apartment buildings in the background.
‘Extramuros’ by William Keo, France/Cambodia, La Bibliothèque Nationale de France, Die Zeit | Europe, 2026 World Press Photo
Four people playing cards at a table covered with a checkered cloth. Three hands are visible holding cards, while one person is reaching towards the center, where cards are laid face up.
‘Extramuros’ by William Keo, France/Cambodia, La Bibliothèque Nationale de France, Die Zeit | Europe, 2026 World Press Photo
A black dog stands in the doorway of a weathered, crumbling building, with an empty beach and gentle waves of the ocean visible in the background. The image is in black and white.
‘Mexico, A Changing Climate’ by César Rodríguez, Mexico, Norwegian Red Cross, SNCA, The New York Times | North and Central America, 2026 World Press Photo
A black and white photo shows a flooded courtyard with a staircase leading up, a child walking up the stairs, and light reflections on the ceiling. A toy car sits on the water-covered ground.
‘Mexico, A Changing Climate’ by César Rodríguez, Mexico, Norwegian Red Cross, SNCA, The New York Times | North and Central America, 2026 World Press Photo
A black and white photo showing a hillside engulfed in flames, with smoke rising and a solitary, leafless tree standing in the center. The landscape appears scorched, with mountains faintly visible in the background.
‘Mexico, A Changing Climate’ by César Rodríguez, Mexico, Norwegian Red Cross, SNCA, The New York Times | North and Central America, 2026 World Press Photo
A group of people hold a large banner reading "AGROTÓXICOS ENFERMAN GRAVE A NUESTROS GURISES" with a skull, and a sign above reading "BASTA DE CÁNCER," in front of an ornate building at night.
‘The Human Cost of Agrotoxins’ by Pablo E. Piovano, Argentina, Manuel Rivera-Ortiz Foundation, Philip Jones Griffiths Foundation, Lawen.doc | South America, 2026 World Press Photo
A playful outdoor scene shows a child mid-jump in the foreground, a dog and two children in the background, one sitting on a chair and another swinging. An adult stands to the side, all against a white wall on grass.
‘The Human Cost of Agrotoxins’ by Pablo E. Piovano, Argentina, Manuel Rivera-Ortiz Foundation, Philip Jones Griffiths Foundation, Lawen.doc | South America, 2026 World Press Photo
A close-up of a rough, weathered hand with fingers spread wide, held up against a rural dirt road flanked by fences, stretching into a cloudy, distant horizon. The image is in black and white.
‘The Human Cost of Agrotoxins’ by Pablo E. Piovano, Argentina, Manuel Rivera-Ortiz Foundation, Philip Jones Griffiths Foundation, Lawen.doc | South America, 2026 World Press Photo
A soldier stands in a damaged, abandoned classroom filled with toys and a playhouse. Sunlight filters through torn curtains and broken windows, casting shadows across the debris-strewn room.
‘Hijacked Education’ by Diego Ibarra Sánchez, Spain | West, Central, and South Asia, 2026 World Press Photo
A woman wearing a red headscarf writes on a chalkboard in a dimly lit classroom, with a young student watching her. The background shows a door and some classroom posters.
‘Hijacked Education’ by Diego Ibarra Sánchez, Spain | West, Central, and South Asia, 2026 World Press Photo
A group of girls wearing white headscarves and dark backpacks walk up a rocky hillside toward the sunlight, with rays of sun shining over the landscape.
‘Hijacked Education’ by Diego Ibarra Sánchez, Spain | West, Central, and South Asia, 2026 World Press Photo

2026 World Press Photo

“I have deep respect for the thoughtful process behind every story we award. I believe that the jury’s intentionality is — and will continue to be — the source of the public’s trust in World Press Photo,” says Joumana El Zein Khoury, Executive Director of World Press Photo.

The winning photos featured above will be shown in over 60 locations around the world as part of the World Press Photo’s traveling exhibition.

“This is a critical moment — for democracy, for truth, for the question of what we as a society are willing to see and call out and what we are willing to ignore. The photographers recognized here have done their part. They have made the record. Now it is our turn to look,” adds global jury chair for 2026, Kira Pollack.

On April 23, the World Press Photo of the Year and two runners-up will be unveiled. The Photo of the Year Winner will receive an additional 10,000 euros and a Fujifilm GFX100 II camera with their choice of two Fujinon GF lenses, or a fixed lens GFX100RF camera and a Fujinon GF lens with a total retail value of over 14,000 euros.

Image credits: World Press Photo. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.

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