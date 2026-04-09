Over 70 Powerful Winners From the 2026 World Press Photo Contest

World Press Photo has announced the winners of its annual photo competition, celebrating the best and most powerful photojournalism photos from the past year.

As is always the case, the competition was fierce this year. 3,747 photographers from 141 countries entered 57,376 images into the 2026 World Press Photo Contest, competing across the Singles, Stories, and Long-Term Projects categories in six regions: Africa; Asia-Pacific and Oceania; Europe; North and Central America; South America; and West, Central, and South Asia.

The winners are listed below, organized by category, then alphabetically by region. For Stories and Long-Term Projects winners, only selected photos from the award-winning series are presented below. All winning photos are available for viewing on World Press Photo’s website.

Singles Winners

Stories Winners

Long-Term Projects Winners

2026 World Press Photo

“I have deep respect for the thoughtful process behind every story we award. I believe that the jury’s intentionality is — and will continue to be — the source of the public’s trust in World Press Photo,” says Joumana El Zein Khoury, Executive Director of World Press Photo.

The winning photos featured above will be shown in over 60 locations around the world as part of the World Press Photo’s traveling exhibition.

“This is a critical moment — for democracy, for truth, for the question of what we as a society are willing to see and call out and what we are willing to ignore. The photographers recognized here have done their part. They have made the record. Now it is our turn to look,” adds global jury chair for 2026, Kira Pollack.

On April 23, the World Press Photo of the Year and two runners-up will be unveiled. The Photo of the Year Winner will receive an additional 10,000 euros and a Fujifilm GFX100 II camera with their choice of two Fujinon GF lenses, or a fixed lens GFX100RF camera and a Fujinon GF lens with a total retail value of over 14,000 euros.

Image credits: World Press Photo. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.