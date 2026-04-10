Rare Collection of Elliott Erwitt Color Photos Show He Didn’t Just Use Black and White

Legendary documentary photographer Elliott Erwitt was best known for his black and white images that often touch on the absurd, but he shot plenty of color photographs, too.

A new edition of Elliott Erwitt’s book, Kolor, presents a fresh compilation of the famous photographer’s color photographs. Carefully selected from an archive of nearly half a million Kodachrome slides, the 304 pages reveal a vibrant kaleidoscope of photographs — some over 70 years old — whose colors have been remarkably preserved.

The subjects range from world leaders to playful showgirls, from bustling marketplaces to military camps, from Las Vegas to Venice — all imbued with Erwitt’s unmistakable dry humor and keen sensibility.

The book’s authors say that Erwitt’s association with black and white photography has obscured a large body of work that’s mostly in color. The book’s title, Kolor, is a playful nod to George Eastman, who founded Kodak and liked the letter K.

Much of the work in the book is Erwitt’s professional photographs, assignments for magazines, advertisers, or corporate clients, yet they still bear his signature humor and timing. He took these photos to support his true passion for street photography.

“I figured if what I was doing amounted to advertising, I might as well get paid an advertising rate, so I eased out of editorial and took up advertising with a vengeance,” Erwitt said. “Assignment photography requires a certain logic that I find appealing. Like, how can I satisfy the client and still get something out of this for myself?”

Erwitt would schedule his corporate assignments so that he had time to go and shoot on his Leica to make his personal black and white photographs, the ones he is most famous for. The assignments got him out of New York, taking him to places he could look at with fresh eyes.

Elliot Erwitt: Kolor is published by teNeues.