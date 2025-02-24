Thypoch Simera 75mm f/1.4 Is a Shockingly Small Mid-Telephoto Prime

Thypoch announced its fourth fast Simera prime lens for full-frame cameras, the Thypoch Simera 75mm f/1.4 ASPH. The longest lens in the Simera series, the new medium-telephoto lens for M-mount cameras is easily adapted to APS-C and full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The Thypoch Simera 75mm f/1.4, one of only a few 75mm f/1.4 lenses with rangefinder coupling, promises the same outstanding performance as the rest of the Simera series, which comprises 28mm, 35mm, and 50mm f/1.4 full-frame lenses. With nine elements across eight groups, Thypoch promises clean, soft bokeh, minimal chromatic aberration, and “exceptional sharpness across the frame.” The lens features a pair of ED elements and pieces of high-refractive index glass.

The lens features a whopping 16 aperture blades, and the aperture ranges from f/1.4 to f/16. Although not unique to this Simera lens, the aperture can be clicked or de-clicked, which is a bit unusual for M-mount lenses at large. Thypoch positions the Simera as well-suited for video applications as well, thanks to its adaptability. It also shares its optical engineering with Thypoch’s Simera-C T1.5 cinema prime series.

“[The Simera 75mm f/1.4] delivers a signature rendering with smooth focus fall-off and a distinct sense of dimensionality, making it ideal for capturing the blurred, emotive essence of a subject in flat photography,” Thypoch promises.

As an M-mount lens, the Thypoch Simera 75mm f/1.4 is, unsurprisingly, a manual focus optic. Its rangefinder-coupled focus range spans from 0.6 meters (two feet) to infinity.

The Simera 75mm f/1.4 is compact, just 2.5 inches (63.5 millimeters) long. The lens features a 58mm front filter thread and weighs about 13.1 ounces (372 grams).

Another welcome design feature is a distinct depth of field scale that shows photographers the depth of field for a given aperture and focus distance. As the photographer adjusts the focus range, more of the dots on the lens barrel will fill with red, indicating the changing depth of field. The mechanism can be seen in the video above, which features one of the other Simera primes.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Thypoch Simera 75mm f/1.4 ASPH. comes in black and silver colorways and will be available natively in M-mount for $849 in early March. The lens is easily adapted to other camera systems, including Sony E, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X.

Image credits: Product images courtesy of Thypoch; real-world sample shots by Jonas Rask.