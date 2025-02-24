Thypoch Simera 75mm f/1.4 Is a Shockingly Small Mid-Telephoto Prime

Jeremy Gray

Thypoch announced its fourth fast Simera prime lens for full-frame cameras, the Thypoch Simera 75mm f/1.4 ASPH. The longest lens in the Simera series, the new medium-telephoto lens for M-mount cameras is easily adapted to APS-C and full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The Thypoch Simera 75mm f/1.4, one of only a few 75mm f/1.4 lenses with rangefinder coupling, promises the same outstanding performance as the rest of the Simera series, which comprises 28mm, 35mm, and 50mm f/1.4 full-frame lenses. With nine elements across eight groups, Thypoch promises clean, soft bokeh, minimal chromatic aberration, and “exceptional sharpness across the frame.” The lens features a pair of ED elements and pieces of high-refractive index glass.

A black camera lens with an aperture range from f/1.4 to f/16 displayed. It features distance markings in orange and white, with textured rings for focus and aperture adjustment. The lens has a sleek, metallic design.

A black camera lens with orange and white markings is shown at an angle. The lens has various adjustment rings with engraved numbers, including focus and aperture settings. The front rim displays text indicating specifications.

The lens features a whopping 16 aperture blades, and the aperture ranges from f/1.4 to f/16. Although not unique to this Simera lens, the aperture can be clicked or de-clicked, which is a bit unusual for M-mount lenses at large. Thypoch positions the Simera as well-suited for video applications as well, thanks to its adaptability. It also shares its optical engineering with Thypoch’s Simera-C T1.5 cinema prime series.

“[The Simera 75mm f/1.4] delivers a signature rendering with smooth focus fall-off and a distinct sense of dimensionality, making it ideal for capturing the blurred, emotive essence of a subject in flat photography,” Thypoch promises.

A silver camera lens with the brand name "Thypoch" is displayed on a dark surface. The image shows the lens alongside its cap and an additional ring labeled "CHIMERA 75mm.

A black and silver camera with a large lens is set against a dark background. The camera features various buttons, dials, and a viewfinder. The lens is prominently displayed, reflecting light.

A silver camera lens with a wide front element and textured focus ring, featuring marked numbers and a smooth metallic finish. The lens is angled, capturing both the front and side view, highlighting its sleek design.

As an M-mount lens, the Thypoch Simera 75mm f/1.4 is, unsurprisingly, a manual focus optic. Its rangefinder-coupled focus range spans from 0.6 meters (two feet) to infinity.

Close-up of a camera lens with focus and aperture markings. The lens features silver and black detailing, with numbers from 1.4 to 16 in black and red, indicating different aperture settings. The background is a dark gray.

The Simera 75mm f/1.4 is compact, just 2.5 inches (63.5 millimeters) long. The lens features a 58mm front filter thread and weighs about 13.1 ounces (372 grams).

Another welcome design feature is a distinct depth of field scale that shows photographers the depth of field for a given aperture and focus distance. As the photographer adjusts the focus range, more of the dots on the lens barrel will fill with red, indicating the changing depth of field. The mechanism can be seen in the video above, which features one of the other Simera primes.

Sample Images

A man and woman walk hand in hand along a dimly lit street at night. The street is lined with parked bicycles, and bright lights create silhouettes and reflections on a storefront window.

Man with glasses and gray hair smoking a cigarette, standing indoors near a window. The scene is captured with blurred reflections of city lights and a warm, ambient glow.

A man in a dark coat sits alone at a table, looking out a large window. The setting is minimalistic, and the image is in black and white, emphasizing solitude and reflection.

A young boy with light hair and freckles looks down thoughtfully. He is wearing a black shirt, and the background is softly blurred with a hint of blue light.

A blurred image featuring soft, overlapping circles of warm lights in shades of orange, yellow, and green, creating an abstract and dreamy bokeh effect against a softly colored background.

A blurred image of a Christmas tree with soft bokeh lights creating a warm, festive ambiance. The tree's green branches are decorated with various ornaments, including red and gold baubles.

A fluffy gray cat with yellow eyes is looking over its shoulder. The cat's ears are perked, and it appears to be in an outdoor setting with blurred greenery in the background.

Pricing and Availability

The Thypoch Simera 75mm f/1.4 ASPH. comes in black and silver colorways and will be available natively in M-mount for $849 in early March. The lens is easily adapted to other camera systems, including Sony E, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X.

Image credits: Product images courtesy of Thypoch; real-world sample shots by Jonas Rask.

