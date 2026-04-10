Powerful Photo Competition Focuses on Nature’s Death and Decay

Nature’s not all baby elephants and clumsy ducklings — it can be raw, intense, and gruesome. Step forward the winners of the annual themed challenge from Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY). This year’s theme? “Death and Decay.”

Warning: Some readers may find these photos disturbing.

Willem Kruger from South Africa has won this year’s challenge for his grisly image of a hyena carrying the severed head of a zebra in Kruger National Park. The competition calls it a “visceral reminder that in nature, almost nothing goes to waste.”

“Early one morning during a game drive in Kruger National Park, my wife and I came across three spotted hyenas walking along the road. One was carrying the head of a zebra, presumably from a nearby lion kill, and was heading straight towards us,” says winner Willem Kruger. “In nature, almost nothing goes to waste — even hyenas have a family to feed, and they do it with remarkable commitment.”

The CUPOTY challenge runs alongside the main annual Close-up Photographer of the Year competition, which opens in May. It runs throughout November and the theme is chosen by the CUPOTY community. As the winner, Willem Kruger receives £300 ($400) and will be featured in the CUPOTY ebook of 2026.

The full gallery of winning and finalist images can be viewed online here.