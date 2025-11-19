The Leica MP and Monopan 50: The Promise of ‘Mechanical Perfection’

Matt Growcoot

Black-and-white photo of a castle-like tower with people gathered around it; inset shows a close-up of a Leica camera and a Leitz box on a wooden surface.

The “MP” in Leica MP stands for “Mechanical Perfection.” That’s a big claim that I decided to put to the test with a roll of Leica’s brand new Monopan 50 and a trip to the English Cotswolds.

Firstly, let’s talk about how gorgeous this Leica MP is: coupled with the Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 ASPH, I couldn’t stop looking at it. Slinging it over my shoulder, I proudly wore it like a fashion accessory, hoping that someone might recognize it and think, “Hey, that’s a Leica MP, what a cool guy.”

A close-up photo of a black Leica camera with a 50mm lens and visible focus and aperture markings, placed on a wooden surface.
Oh my.
A black camera rests on a wooden surface, reflected in a round mirror with a black metal stand, creating a double image of the camera. Warm lighting highlights the wood grain and camera details.
I would look at myself in the mirror if I looked like that.

But carrying around an analog camera with no film inside of it is plumbing new lows, so after loading in the roll of Leica Monopan, it was time to start dipping into my 36 exposures. Now, I have used a Leica M11 before, so the rangefinder focusing aspect wasn’t totally alien to me. Nevertheless, I was wary because I know how difficult it can be to nail focus on a 50mm lens attached to an analog camera — having missed plenty of shots on my Canon AE-1. But spoiler alert: I nailed the focus on every single shot. Rangefinder: 1 – Manual Focus: 0.

A hand holding a roll of Leica MONOPAN 50 black and white film, with a blurred background.
Leica Monopan 50.

Now, this camera works without batteries, which is cool. Obviously I would have been up the creek without a paddle had the battery died, since it would have left me guessing the exposure, but it’s nice to know that I could have carried on taking photos even if it did die.

A black Leica Camera Wetzlar sits on a wooden surface next to a white Leica box. The camera’s textured body and dials are clearly visible, with “Made in Germany” engraved on the top.

Speaking of the light meter system inside the camera: my God, it is so simple and intuitive. After initially being intimidated by the MP, it was a pleasure to use it as everything started feeling so natural. It works by pushing around those beautiful dials on the body and lens that control the shutter speed and aperture, as you do so, two arrows and dots inside the viewfinder tell you the exposure. Once you hit the dot between the arrows, you know you’re in business. No wonder all those famous war photographers used it to shoot in hyper-stressful situations.

Once I’d wandered around the beautiful Cotswolds, sticking my nose into places it wasn’t welcome, I hit the end of the film and rewound it. There’s always a vague fear that you’ve messed up the film somehow, but by then I was confident that the mechanically perfect Leica was recording my images. I just had to wait patiently for my scans after I posted off my film.

A Leica camera with a lens cap rests on a wooden surface next to a box labeled "Leitz Leica," with blurred bottles and a red flower in the background.

The Photos

50 ISO is a very, very slow film. And, as you can see in the photos, it meant I had to wait for a rare sunny day in England. Literally, all of these photos were shot in a single day — the only day of the trip where the clouds broke for a reasonable amount of time.

The first thing I looked for was the focusing, and as I already mentioned, that went exceptionally well; I’m now devastated that for future analog adventures I will be forced to soldier on with the standard SLR manual focus system.

A black and white photo of a single teasel plant in the foreground, with an open field and a line of distant trees under a cloudy sky in the background.
Picking out the focus was easy on the rangefinder system. As your turn the focus ring, there are two images of the same scene in the center of the viewfinder, once they match, you know you’ve focused it right.

A black and white photo of an empty wooden bench standing on grass, with trees and bushes in the background and overhanging branches above.

The photos themselves are beautiful. Not the subjects of my photos, of course, but the way the light hits the film. It’s definitely the sharpest set of analog photos I’ve ever captured on 35mm. Not that I’m a veteran, but the pictures, to my eye at least, are notably clear. I think this is down to a combination of new technology being used on the Monopan film, and those gorgeous Leica optics.

A tall, two-towered castle is silhouetted against the bright sky, with a few people standing and walking nearby, creating striking shadows in the foreground.
The film was very dirty, but I was shooting into the Sun for this shot of Broadway Tower. I removed some specs and tears in post.

A black and white photo of a rural landscape with open fields, a church with a tall steeple, scattered trees, a pond, and houses in the distance under a cloudy sky.

A small, old stone church stands among many weathered gravestones in a cemetery, surrounded by tall trees. The scene is in black and white, with partly cloudy skies above.

Black and white photo of a quiet village street with a tall tree and a two-story brick house. The house has a porch, chimney, bushes out front, and power lines overhead under a partly cloudy sky.

Black and white photo of a stone church with a tall, ornate tower, arched windows, and pointed spires, set behind a low fence and trees, with a curved road in the foreground.

A large tree stands in an open grassy field, casting a long shadow. Other trees and bushes are scattered in the distance under a partly cloudy sky. The scene is in black and white.

Two people are silhouetted against a bright sky, standing and sitting atop a hill, creating a dramatic contrast between light and shadow.

A person sits alone on a wooden bench, facing a scenic landscape with distant hills and trees. The image is in black and white, and the sunlight casts long shadows across the grass.

Silhouette of a tall, twin-towered castle with a flagpole on top, backlit by the sky. Four people stand at the base, also in silhouette, while three windows in the castle glow with light.

My one complaint — and PetaPixel’s editor-in-chief Jaron Schneider picked up on this too — is that the highlights in my photos were a little overexposed. The photos you see on this page have been run through Lightroom and small adjustments have been made: contrast and highlights mainly. In most of the photos, there was enough data to bring the sky back in. Naturally, for my next roll (not that I have another one to shoot), I would factor this in and sway toward the left arrow on the MP’s light meter, but it’s worth noting. This film loves to blow highlights.

Would I buy this Leica MP and shoot Monopan 50 with it? Let me put it another way: would I like to stop writing at PetaPixel, leave my family, run away to a cabin in the woods with only my Leica MP, unlimited rolls of Monopan, and my own darkroom for company?

Why yes, yes I would.

Alternatively, I could trade in my Canon AE-1, but that would still leave me $5,000 short. I guess I’ll keep my day job.

