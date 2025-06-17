Historic Leica 0-Series Prototype Expected to Sell for Over $2 Million

Jeremy Gray

A vintage black and silver camera with a protruding brass lens is placed on a plain, light brown background, viewed from above.

The 46th Leitz Photographica Auction this month will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Leica I, the first mass-produced 35mm camera. A rare prototype of the Leica I, the 0-Series No. 112, will be auctioned and is expected to sell for as much as €2 million ($2.3 million).

This rare camera isn’t the first Leica 0-Series prototype to be auctioned at the Leitz Photographica Auction. The Leica 0-Series No. 105 sold for a record-setting $15 million at the 40th Leitz Photographica Auction in 2022 after auctioneers expected it to fetch up to nearly $3.3 million. However, while it would not be surprising for No. 112 to have a final hammer price above its estimation — bidding wars are commonplace at Leitz Photographica Auctions — No. 105 was Oskar Barnack’s personal camera.

A vintage Leica camera with a brown leather-textured body, metal dials, and a protruding lens labeled "Leitz Elmar 1:3.5 f=50mm." The camera shows signs of wear and age.
Leica 0-Series (No. 112)

No. 112 does not have that going for it, but it remains a spectacular and very valuable piece of photographic history.

“These cameras were given the serial numbers 101 to 125. Today, only about half of the original two dozen pieces are known to still exist,” explains Alexander Sedlak, Managing Director of Leitz Photographica Auction. “As a milestone in the history of photography that paved the way for photo reportage, they are now some of the most sought-after collectors’ items in the world of cameras.”

Close-up of a vintage black metal camera showing engraved text “No 112,” a circular dial with numbers, and worn brass edges, highlighting signs of age and use.
Leica 0-Series (No. 112)

The 0-Series prototype is among the most eye-catching and valuable lots in the 46th Leitz Photographica Auction, but it is far from the only interesting item up for grabs. The charity lot in this auction is expected to draw considerable interest as we. British designer John Dowell, affectionately known as King Nerd, engraved a Leica MP to transform it into a one-of-a-kind item.

A limited edition Leica camera with a black textured grip, silver top, gold accents, and "Leitz" written in gold script. The lens mount cap and "WETZLAR" are visible on the front.
Leica MP engraved by King Nerd (John Dowell)

“Dowell has immortalized the Leitz Park, headquarters of Leica Camera AG, on the camera in his inimitable handwriting,” Leica explains. All the proceeds from the sale of this charity lot will go to the “Licht ins Dunkel” association. Leitz Photographica Auction expects the camera to sell for between €14,000 and €15,000, or $16,185 and $17,340.

Additional highlights include the Leica I Mod. Anastigmat (No. 225), which auction organizers believe will sell for up to €120,000 (approximately $139,000).

A vintage Leica camera with a leather carrying case, film canisters, a lens cap, a cylindrical container, and a rangefinder accessory displayed together on a white surface.
Leica I Mod. Anastigmat (No. 225)

“As the 100th Leica series camera ever produced, it fits perfectly with the theme of the Leica anniversary event in Wetzlar,” Leica notes.

A Leica M3 with serial number 700,000 is another notable inclusion featuring a noteworthy serial number. This standout piece is anticipated to sell for between €500,000 and €600,000 ($578,040 and $693,650). This camera was once passed on to celebrated sports photographer and ski pioneer Professor Stefan Kruckenhauser as a lovely gift.

A vintage silver and black Leica film camera with a textured grip and an Ernst Leitz Wetzlar Elmar 50mm f/3.5 lens, resting on a white surface.
Leica M3 (No. 700,000)

“When we talk about highlights of the auction, we usually focus on unique, historic pieces expected to go for big prices under the hammer,” Sedlak says. “But among the 445 lots in total at the upcoming auction, there are actually many items expected to go for amounts in the three or low four figures. These include accessories and lenses as well as cameras.”

The 46th Leitz Photographica Auction will kick off on June 27 at 12 PM CEST at Leica World in Wetzlar. Bids can be submitted in advance online, in writing, or over the phone. Live bids can also be made during the event itself.

Image credits: Leica, Leitz Photographica Auction

