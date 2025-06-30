Leica 0-Series Prototype Camera Sells for $8.5 Million

Jeremy Gray

A vintage Leica camera with a textured black body and a round lens is displayed against a red background. The lens reads "Leitz Anastigmat." The camera shows visible signs of wear.

The 46th Leitz Photographica Auction ended last week in Wetzlar, Germany. The auction, which doubled as part of Leica’s centennial celebrations, entered two new cameras into the top five most expensive cameras in history.

The incredible Leica 0-Series prototype, the fore-bearer of the Leica I, the world’s first serially produced 35mm camera, sold for a staggering €7.2 million (nearly $8.5 million). Auction organizers initially expected the camera to sell for upwards of €2 million ($2.3 million).

A large crowd watches an auction in a modern room as a vintage Leica camera is displayed on a screen with a current bid of 6,000,000 euros. Many audience members are raising phones to take photos.

Three auctioneers sit at a black desk under a display screen showing a Leica O Serie No 112 camera with a current bid of 5,000,000 euros at a photography auction.

 The rare camera, 0-Series No. 112, did not quite reach the astronomical heights of the 0-Series No. 105 prototype that sold for a record-setting $15 million in 2022, but that camera had the unique benefit of being Leica founder Oskar Barnack’s personal camera. No. 112 was personally delivered to Barnack, too, though, which likely helped propel its hammer price far above expectations.

A vintage Leica camera with a brown leather-textured body, metal dials, and a protruding lens labeled "Leitz Elmar 1:3.5 f=50mm." The camera shows signs of wear and age.
Leica 0-Series (No. 112)

“It is a truly special occasion for our auction house to offer a 0-Series in the midst of the 100th anniversary of the Leica I. Even more so, since this particular 0-Series was received by Oskar Barnack after production,” says Alexander Sedlak, Managing Director of Leitz Photographica Auction.

Close-up of a vintage black metal camera showing engraved text “No 112,” a circular dial with numbers, and worn brass edges, highlighting signs of age and use.
Leica 0-Series (No. 112)

Sedlak continues, “These prototypes were used to develop the trailblazing Leica I, which took photojournalism into new spheres and transformed photography from an extravagant hobby into a ubiquitous phenomenon. The fact that the 0-Series No. 112 fetched 7,200,000 euros is absolutely appropriate for this extraordinary piece of history.”

A vintage Leica camera with a leather carrying case, film canisters, a lens cap, a cylindrical container, and a rangefinder accessory displayed together on a white surface.
Leica I Mod. Anastigmat (No. 225)

Some other notable items from the auction include the 100th Leica series camera ever produced, the Leica I. Mod. A Anastigmat No. 225. The camera, which is exactly 100 years old, was delivered to the British advertising agency Ogilvy on January 29, 1925. Leica believes it was the first Leica camera ever delivered to the United Kingdom. It sold for €132,000 ($155,538).

Another prototype sold for big money at the 46th Leitz Photographica Auction. A unique prototype M camera, which includes features seen on both M2 and M4 models, sold for €432,000 ($509,108). Leica states that the prototype, dating back to 1966, was likely used to test an angled rewind knob. The top plate is tailor-made for the prototype and is unlike that of any existing Leica production camera.

A Leica M3 gifted to Professor Stefan Kruckenhauser in 1955, a renowned Austrian ski and mountain photographer, sold for €3,360,000 ($3.96 million), earning a place among the top five most expensive cameras ever sold. The special Leica M3, no. 700000, is the first serial-numbered unit in Leica’s iconic M-series.

A vintage silver and black Leica film camera with a textured grip and an Ernst Leitz Wetzlar Elmar 50mm f/3.5 lens, resting on a white surface.
Leica M3 (No. 700,000)

Lenses got in on the fun, too. A Noctilux 0.95/50mm ASPH. 11612 Edition ‘Titan,’ which was introduced as a limited-edition item just two years ago, sold for €240,000 ($282,838), far above its estimated selling price of up to €60,000.

Many other incredible items, including military cameras, a charity lot camera engraved by famed artist King Nerd, and, for the first time, a Leica ZM-series watch, were sold at the 46th Leitz Photographica Auction last week. A complete breakdown of auction results is available on Leitz’s website.

Image credits: Leitz Photographica Auction, Leica

