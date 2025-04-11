Harman Is Raising US Ilford Film and Paper Prices in Response to Tariffs

Harman Technology, the parent company of the Ilford and Paterson brands, is raising the price of film, paper, and chemicals in the United States in response to President Donald Trump’s across-the-board tariffs.

President Trump announced a 90-day pause on all “reciprocal” tariffs — in quotes since any tariffs that were instituted by trade partners that are called “reciprocal” are actually in response to tariff increases that Trump started — with the exception of China, which will see tariffs further increased to 125%.

While Trump did back down from his plan to increase tariffs substantially to many trade partners for at least 90 days, the baseline 10% tariff that was announced at the same time as those paused “reciprocal” tariffs will remain.

As a result, US-based photographers should expect prices to increase and analog products are no exception. As reported in a blog post by Texas-based Shutter Junkies Photo Lab (and confirmed to PetaPixel by Portland, Oregon-based Blue Moon Camera and Machine), the UK-based Harman Technology is increasing prices.

Ilford and Harman-branded film and paper will see an 11% price bump, liquid chemicals will go up by 12%, and any Paterson-branded products (which are typically general photographic accessories like lighting and tripods) will see their prices increase by 11%. Shutter Junkies says that for Paterson, prices might increase even more substantially given Trump’s recent 125% tariff (which is likely to continue to go up since China responded in kind).

“While we understand how frustrating price hikes can be, especially in a niche like film photography, these increases are a direct result of the newly imposed tariffs. Harman, like many manufacturers, is responding to increased costs on their end,” Shutter Junkies writes. “Harman has expressed that they hope to reduce prices if and when trade agreements shift.”

It’s not all bad news, however. Phoenix-branded film and powder chemistry prices are not changing. Shutter Junkies also won’t be increasing the price of single-use disposable cameras while its supply lasts, but that might change in future restocks.

Blue Moon Camera and Machine confirms it placed a large order for Ilford film before the price increase and says that supply along with what it already has in-store will likely see prices remain where they are at least for the next few months. However, subsequent orders will be subjected to the same price increases Shutter Junkies reports.

Experiences will vary across the US based on when a retailer last placed an order and by how much stock they have remaining.

Image credits: Harman Technology