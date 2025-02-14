Harman Red 125 is a New Pro-Finished Redscale Color Negative Film

Harman announced Red 125, a new professionally finished redscale 35mm film that follows the company’s long-term “color journey” it started when it launched Phoenix 200 in late 2023.

Harman Technology trades under both the Harman and Ilford names and is based in Mobberley, Cheshire, United Kingdom. The company — which has evolved from the original Ilford company formed by Alfred Harman in 1879 — manufactures the Harman Photo, Ilford Photo, and Kentmere ranges of analog photographic products.

Redscale refers to the visual effect that is achieved when shooting through the back of a color film, Giles Branthwaite, Sales & Marketing Director at Harman, explains.

“By doing this you are exposing your image through the film’s base and the red-sensitive layer first, creating amazing results primarily consisting of reds, oranges, and yellows. The high red sensitivity and lack of anti-halation layer make our Phoenix emulsion the perfect candidate for converting into a redscale film.”

Harman Red is described as a medium-speed ISO 125 film that is finished in DX Coded 36-exposure cassettes and uses standard C41 processing. The company says that it can “transform mundane scenes into dystopian masterpieces” with its hues of red, orange, yellow, and green. It does so while promising to retain high contrast, vibrancy, and grain.

Based on a sample photo provided to PetaPixel, it looks as though Harman Red 125 can be pushed or pulled to achieve different levels of color saturation.

When Phoenix 200 was announced, it was described as a “limited edition” color film — a first for Harman. Now in 2025, Phoenix 200 is still widely available. Additionally, Harman doesn’t describe Red 125 as limited edition, perhaps indicating that response to its color negative film has been better than expected, allowing the company to continue to produce it and experiment with other options.

On that note, the company says that thanks to recent significant capital investment in both operational and research and development, it is able to take the funds made from sales of this new film and reinvest them to support the roadmap of future color films.

Below are a few sample photos captured on Harman Red 125, provided courtesy of Harman.

Harman Red 125 is available starting today from a range of retailers around the world. Distribution and availability will vary, but likely follow the speed at which Phoenix 200 proliferated to camera shops through 2024.

Image credits: Photographs are individually credited and were provided courtesy of Harman