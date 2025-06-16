Shutterstock Rebrand Includes New Logo and Enhanced GenAI Tools

Shutterstock is launching a major rebrand today, accompanied by a host of generative AI offerings that leverage its vast library of multimedia content.

The major stock photo service is getting a “fresh new look” that includes a new logo and website design. The rebrand is part of Shutterstock’s “strategic evolution” as a family of brands delivering “scalable creative and GenAI solutions” for customers.

“For more than twenty years, Shutterstock has been the engine behind countless creative successes across entertainment, tech, finance, healthcare, and essentially every major professional industry,” says Allison Sitzman, Shutterstock’s Vice President of Brand Strategy. “This rebrand is about showcasing our breadth, depth, and the full power of our platform to empower brands and creators to meet and exceed the demands of modern storytelling. Our new identity reflects our commitment to delivering fast, agile and highly effective creative solutions at any scale.”

The new offerings for customers include an unlimited downloads subscription that gives users unfettered access to a “curated, multimodal library of more than 80 million high-quality images, videos, and audio content.”

Then there is Generative AI Pro which has been designed for business use. It employs a multi-modal system made up of Shutterstock’s in-house AI models, which have been built in collaboration with Databricks as well as third-party models from OpenAI, Amazon, and Google. “The proprietary AI-powered Model Recommender chooses the best-fit model for each prompt, based on millions of past interactions, to give more relevant, higher-quality results,” adds Shutterstock.

Shutterstock is also offering AI training data to tech firms. It says that it provides “one of the largest rights-cleared multimodal datasets and metadata” which can “fuel high-quality AI innovation across some of the world’s leading AI model builders.”

Furthermore, Shutterstock is offering “scalable, end-to-end creative content production: and says its services — including generative AI, virtual production, and real-time immersive technologies — have already been garlanded with awards.

Then there is GIPHY Ads. Shutterstock purchased GIPHY from Meta in 2023 and is leveraging it to offer customers a “new way to directly connect and engage with customers through ads.”

“Across industries, organizations are increasingly looking for ways to generate content, custom creative, and distribute campaigns at speed and scale. Shutterstock’s AI-powered suite enables teams to bring these elements together in a single, streamlined workflow—accelerating time-to-market while maintaining brand consistency. Rather than a set of standalone tools, the company’s latest offerings are designed to be modular and interoperable, allowing customers to combine any or all capabilities into a cohesive solution tailored to their goals,” Shutterstock says in a press release.

“The future of storytelling demands speed and intelligence to compete in a highly saturated market, and businesses that effectively solve for this outperform competitors across every meaningful metric, from customer engagement to revenue growth and more,” adds Aimee Egan, Chief Enterprise Officer at Shutterstock. “Our new identity is a symbol of the investments we’ve made in scalable AI and data-driven content solutions that meet our customers where they are so they can tackle their business challenges head-on.”