The Fujifilm X-E5 Brings X100VI Style to an Interchangeable Lens Camera

A black digital camera body without a lens is displayed on a grid-patterned surface, showing its sensor and textured grip, with a dark background behind it.

Fujifilm has announced the X-E5, a rangefinder-style interchangeable lens compact camera that takes several design notes from the popular X100 series but adds a few of its own, including a customizable Film Simulation dial.

What’s on the Outside?

Designed to be an everyday carry camera, the X-E5 elevates the expectation of the series with an upscaled design that includes a top plate that is machined from a single piece of aluminum. The camera weighs about one pound (445 grams, specifically) and incorporates design touches seen on both the GFX100RF and the X100VI.

A digital mirrorless camera without a lens, showing the sensor and metal lens mount. The camera body is silver and black with a textured grip and various control dials and buttons.

It features a tapered design on the rear of the top plate that Fujifilm says “enhances the metallic texture” while at the same time making it natural to operate the dials.

Top view of a black Fujifilm X-E5 camera showing the lens, aperture ring, shutter speed dial, exposure compensation dial, and the on/off switch.

The X-E5 features a newly designed Film Simulation dial that comes pre-loaded with a selection of popular simulations but also gives photographers the ability to create and save their own recipes to three FS options on that dial.

The electronic viewfinder has been redesigned and is more heavily inspired by retro film cameras with a new Classic display mode that displays camera information in a vintage red huge while exposure compensation is displayed on the side via a very traditional needle dial. The X-E5 also has a new Surround View function that displays a black, semi-transparent, or outlined area outside the image depending on user preference. While looking through the viewfinder, users can easily switch between these three options using the Control Lever on the front of the camera.

A silver Fujifilm X-E5 digital camera with a textured black grip, shown from the back with its LCD screen tilted outward and various control dials and buttons visible on the top and rear.

On that note, the Control Lever is akin to the one found on the GFX100RF and provides short and long pull customization both left and right, giving photographers four possible actions through it.

A black Fujifilm digital camera with a textured grip and a lens labeled "SUPER EBC 23mm 1:2.0." The camera has its LCD screen flipped up, facing forward above the body.

The rear LCD is a tilt design, which many photographers are sure to appreciate, but can articulate up above the camera to act as a selfie screen.

What’s on the Inside?

The X-E5 features Fujifilm’s 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor with updated image processing algorithms that it says deliver high resolution while maintaining a high signal-to-noise ratio. Beyond that, the company says that an improved pixel structure allows light to be recorded more efficiently on the imaging sensor which unlocks ISO 125 as a native sensitivity (previously only available as an extended option) and the electronic shutter supports a maximum speed of 1/180,000 second.

Front view of a black Fujifilm digital camera with a 23mm f/2 aspherical lens, textured grip, and various control dials and buttons visible.

Also included are Fujifilm’s AI-based subject detection modes (animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, trains, insects, and drones) as well as the company’s latest autofocus predictive algorithms to deliver a familiar autofocus tracking experience for moving subjects and those in low contrast scenarios.

Rear view of a silver and black digital camera with a large LCD screen, various control buttons, dials, and textured grip on the right side. The viewfinder is on the upper left.

That high-resolution sensor is supported by a new IBIS algorithm and upgraded gyro sensor to provide five-axis stabilization for up to 7.0 stops of stabilisation at the center and 6.0 stops at the periphery.

While it’s not a primary video camera, the X-E5 is capable of shooting in 6.2K/30p resolution and features a tracking AF function during video recording.

A New Paired Lens

Along with the new X-E5, Fujifilm has delivered on one of the loudest requests among photographers: bringing a compact pancake lens to the interchangeable X-series that mimics the one affixed to the X100VI. While it loses a stop of light to do so, the new XF23mm f2.8 R WR is that lens (which is a 35mm full-frame equivalent).

“The lens has been made optically compact through Fujifilm’s latest lens development which reduces size by increasing the number of metal components to make parts thinner while maintaining durability,” the company says.

A silver Fujinon aspherical camera lens, labeled as Super EBC XF 23mm 1:2.8 R WR, with a marked aperture ring showing f-stops from 2.8 to 16 and an "A" for automatic mode.

It is constructed from 8 elements arranged into six groups including two aspherical lenses. It features an aperture range of f/2.8 through f/16 via an 11-bladed diaphragm and can be controlled either through the attached camera or directly on the lens via clicked stops.

For focusing, the XF23mm f2.8 R WR uses a full-group system that suppresses aberration variation depending on focus position (enabling high image quality photography even at close range) and is powered by a direct-current motor that is integrated into the lens, a system that Fujifilm says delivers high-speed autofocus. There is also the option for manual focus through a built-in ring at the front of the optic.

A black Fujifilm XF 16mm f/2.8 R WR aspherical camera lens with ribbed focus and aperture rings, silver text detailing lens specs, and a small red marking near the lens mount.

The lens is dust and moisture-resistant thanks to nine sealing points and can operate in temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit). As such, Fujifilm says it can be used safely in light rain, cold, or dusty environments.

A person with short hair and glasses is holding a silver camera close to their face, looking through the viewfinder and preparing to take a photo.

Pricing and Availability

The Fujifilm X-E5 will be available in both silver and black variations in late summer 2025 for $1,699.95 and paired with the new XF23mm f/2.8 R WR lens for $1,899.95. The lens will be available separately in both silver and black variations in late 2025 for $499.95.

Image credits: Header image by Erin Thomson for PetaPixel. All others via Fujifilm

