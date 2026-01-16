No, the Fujifilm X-H2S Has Not Been Discontinued

There has been speculation that the Fujifilm X-H2S might be on its last legs, but Fujifilm tells PetaPixel the camera remains an active product for the company.

Fuji Rumors noticed earlier this week that the X-H2S had been removed from some stores, including Moment’s store. B&H lists the X-H2S as “temporarily out of stock,” which is not necessarily too unusual for a camera. Adorama and Amazon both have the X-H2S in stock.

Nonetheless, Fuji Rumors‘ reporting quickly traveled across the photo-sphere, even garnering attention over in Japan.

“Fuji Rumors has received some Fujifilm-related rumors, including information that the X-H2S has been discontinued at some retailers, but it has not been confirmed whether this is a sign of the upcoming X-H3S,” Asobinet writes.

PetaPixel reached out to Fujifilm North America Corporation to see if the company had anything to say regarding the X-H2S’ availability or status in the X Series lineup. The company tells PetaPixel that the X-H2S remains an active and popular X Series product.

That doesn’t mean the X-H2S won’t someday be discontinued, because of course, its run will eventually come to an end, one way or another. But that day has not yet arrived, and Fujifilm has said nothing at all about its future plans for the X-H series, including what many assume will eventually be an X-H3S.

The Fujifilm X-H2S is getting a bit long in the tooth, admittedly. The X-H2S was announced back in May 2022, and features what was then Fujifilm’s brand-new stacked 26-megapixel APS-C image sensor. The X-H2S remains Fujifilm’s fastest and most performant X Series camera, but its speed doesn’t quite keep pace with modern full-frame cameras with similar target audiences. The X-H2S is also arguably Fujifilm’s most competent X Series video camera, thanks to its fast sensor and 6.2K 10-bit 4:2:2 recording.

There is little doubt that photographers and hybrid pros are keen to see what Fujifilm has up its sleeve for its next professional X Series cameras, which will presumably feature a next-generation imaging pipeline. But for now, the X-H2S remains in active production.

While quashing rumors, some other news about potential future Fujifilm cameras arrived this week. As Fuji Rumors also reports, a Vietnamese photography retailer, Fujifilm Shop by XCamera Vietnam, posted product pages for Fujifilm X-Pro4 and X-T6 cameras, complete with some specs. While it is entirely possible Fujifilm will announce these cameras at some point, these product pages are entirely speculative placeholders and should not be taken seriously. They should, however, be taken with an unhealthy amount of grains of salt. Sometimes, even product pages for cameras that have actually been unveiled are inaccurate.

Image credits: Fujifilm