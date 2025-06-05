Canon Adds User-Requested Features to PTZ and Cinema EOS Cameras

Canon announced firmware updates for its Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) and Cinema EOS camera lineups, promising improved performance, more features, and enhanced functionality.

On the PTZ front, Canon says all the new features coming to the CR-N100, CR-N300, and CR-N700 cameras are driven by customer feedback and requests, including improved SRT and RTMP support, control over IP when in USB Camera Mode (CR-N100 and CR-N300), Area Zoom functionality, frame rate emulation to match looks across multiple cameras (CR-N700), and the ability to install future firmware updates automatically via the cameras’ web interface. Further, the PTZ cameras now promise improved automatic tracking performance across the board within the built-in application, and the paid version of auto tracking now has multi-subject tracking. The update also adds face orientation composition assistance, which automatically adjusts the shot composition based on the subject’s orientation.

The Canon RC-IP1000 controller is also getting an update. Beyond adding support for the new PTZ camera features and Auto Tracking updates, the RC-IP1000 will also now work with the Canon EOS C80 cinema camera.

Canon has also updated its Multi-Camera Control iOS application to support all of the company’s indoor PTZ cameras, as well as its CR-X300 outdoor camera.

On the dedicated cinema camera front, the Canon EOS C400 and C80 have received significant firmware updates. Like the PTZ enhancements, these updates have been inspired by direct customer feedback. A big one is an improved peripheral border display, also known as Display Level 2. This will now display much more information to users at a glance, including sensor mode and resolution, the recording codec for each card slot, custom picture gamma and color space settings, Digital Image Stabilization status, and the tilt and roll degrees of the electronic level.

The EOS C400 and EOS C80 also now support distortion and chromatic aberration correction while playing back Cinema RAW Light clips on the camera. This eliminates the guesswork of on-set review, meaning users no longer need to offload RAW video files to a computer to see what the footage actually looks like. This is especially important these days since many RF lenses rely on both optical and digital corrections to deliver the best image quality.

Canon has increased the number of LUT files that can be registered to each camera from 20 to a whopping 256. The company has also added the option to pause Digital IS during recording, which can be assigned to a custom function button.

On the C400, users can now combine Tracking AF with manual focus control. This was already an option on the C80 and allows C400 users to manually adjust focus using the lens focus ring and will enable the camera to then track a subject after it comes into focus. For example, if a user manually overrides focus and racks from one subject to another, the camera can automatically resume tracking on the new subject.

Availability

The firmware updates for Canon’s PTZ, Cinema EOS C400, and Cinema EOS C80 cameras will be available by the end of July.

