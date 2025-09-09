Canon C400 Will Get Open Gate Recording Via Firmware Update

Jaron Schneider

Front view of a Canon EOS cinema camera body without a lens, displaying the sensor and mount, against a dynamic red and black abstract background.

Canon is adding multiple new features to the R5 C, C400, C80, and C70 to bring those cameras more in line with the capabilities of the newly-announced C50. The most notable is open gate recording coming to the C400, but the updates also brings several other features to the four cameras including expanded view options, support fro CineServo lenses, better focus peaking, and more.

“A new firmware update for select Canon Cinema EOS cameras bring in a few of these bleeding-edge features, available later this year. New firmware updates will enable full frame 3:2 open gate recording (EOS C400), view assist in media mode, quality improvement of focus peaking, improved assign buttons, improved Joy-Stick operability (EOS C80 and EOS C400), and more,” Canon says.

The biggest update is the addition of open gate recording to the C400, a feature that allows the camera to record the full sensor area which allows for more flexibility in post production. It’s a feature that is common on Panasonic cameras but has been slow to roll out to Canon and Sony systems. With the C50, Canon introduced open gate and now the C400 will also get it; in its case, expect full frame 3:2 open gate recording (6,000 by 4,000 pixels resolution) at up to 30p. The C400 will also receive the ability to capture Cinema RAW Light HQ, ST, and LT to CFexpress while simultaneously sending a proxy recording to an SD card.

The C400 and C80 will also get new assignable button options (which was a major aspect of the C50, too). Both cameras will also receive what Canon describes as “improved joystick response.”

The R5 C, C400, C80, and C70 will all be getting what Canon characterizes as improved focus peaking; specifically, the company says that peaking will not “wash over” the entire display when using higher ISOs, rendering it far more useful in low light conditions.

The C80, C70, and R5 C will be getting an HDMI View Assist mode, while all four cameras are set to get improved peripheral border display, support for new CineServo lenses, and various bug fixes.

The firmware update is due sometime in December 2025.

