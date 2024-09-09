Canon EOS C80 Is a Full-Frame 6K Cinema Camera Built for Pro Video

Canon unveiled the EOS C80, an RF-mount full-frame cinema camera building upon much of the technology introduced in the EOS C400 when it debuted in June.

The EOS C80, the successor to the EOS C70 released in 2020 as Canon’s first cinema camera with an RF mount, sports a 6K full-frame, back-illuminated stacked CMOS image sensor with triple-base ISO, which Canon says allows the camera to deliver “stunning imagery in a wide range of lighting conditions.” The camera’s base ISO settings are 800, 3,200, and 12,800.

The C80 also features Canon’s latest Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus, dubbed Dual Pixel AF II. Advances in sensor and autofocus technology enable the C80 to focus on objects across practically the entire image sensor, which is a big improvement over the C70’s relatively limited autofocus area coverage. The C80 also includes new subject-tracking modes, including animal-tracking autofocus. Further, unlike with the C70, C80 users can select from various autofocus frame area sizes.

The stacked sensor also has another significant benefit — readout speed. While not able to match the swiftness of a global shutter sensor, the C80’s 26.7-megapixel full-frame sensor is still quick.

While the C80 offers many improvements over its predecessor, the image sensor is among the most significant changes. The C70 has a non-stacked 9.6-megapixel Super35 image sensor with dual-base ISO, so it is a much lower resolution, smaller, and slower sensor than the one in the new EOS C80.

Compared to something like an R5C or R5 Mark II, the C80 is built to fit into a demanding video workflow. As such, it includes robust I/O options. The C80 includes a 12G-SDI output, enabling uncompressed video transfer over a secure cable. The C70 lacked this feature, so it’s a major upgrade. The C80 includes other pro-oriented ports, such as full-size HDMI output, two mini-XLR audio inputs, time code, built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet, and more.

The camera also sports a new lightweight handle assembly, a Multi-function shoe, and a reasonably compact design. The C80, which weighs 2.9 pounds (1,310 grams), is slightly larger and heavier than its predecessor. Canon says the C80 is still suitable for use on a gimbal or drone, though. The camera includes a brighter 3.5-inch LCD (2.76 million dots), a joystick controller, and more than a dozen customizable function buttons.

As for video recording options, the C80 has much to offer. The EOS C80 can record up to 6K/30p video in Cinema RAW Light. It can also record oversampled 4K footage at up to 120p with full autofocus — autofocus at 120p will be coming to the EOS C400 via a free firmware update on October 1st. The C80 records 10-bit 4:2:2 4K footage oversampled from 6K in the company’s standard XF-AVC codec. The C80 also supports the XF-AVC S and XF-HEVC S codecs introduced in the C400.

Additionally, the C80 has interval and timelapse recording, improved digital image stabilization, and significantly improved recording times using a new BP-A60N battery pack. Concerning batteries, importantly, there are no recording limitations when using older batteries; users will just have worse battery life.

Like the EOS C400, the EOS C80 supports Canon’s EOS VR system lenses and software, including 180-degree recording. The camera also works with Canon’s Virtual Production System when using compatible lenses.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon EOS C80 is scheduled to arrive in November at a suggested retail price of $5,499. It is available to preorder now.

Image credits: Canon