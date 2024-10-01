The “Nocty-Nonikkor” 50mm f/1.2 lens from Artra Lab is an extremely not-subtle imitation for photographers who want a Nikon Noct-like experience on a budget.

A new lens from lesser-known brand Artra Lab should be oddly familiar for Nikon shooters. With a name like “Nonikkor-Nocty,” it’s clear that they’re not trying to be subtle here.

As reported by DIYPhotography, the Nonikkor-Nocty is a low budget 50mm f/1.2 manual focus lens for Nikon Z, Sony E, and Fujifilm X mounts.

The Artra Lab website states the lens was “crafted for photographers and videographers who seek a unique visual signature, this lens offers an extraordinary blend of artistry and performance.”

The lens is a manual focus-only and takes both its design cues, performance range, and, well, it’s name from the classic Noct Nikkor 58mm f/1.2 for Nikon SLRs. This lens is a hair wider, at 50mm, though shooters seeking that nostalgic shooting experience on a budget should still be satisfied.

The optical design features eight elements arranged into six groups, and the 11 blade aperture should produce some soft bokeh. The lens is fully metal as well, so photographers should expect a vintage feel (and weight) along with the vintage look.

DIYPhotography also notes that there is a slim market right now for comparable 50mm f/1.2 manual lenses, with the closest being some APS-C glass made for Fujifilm. At almost $400, this lens still is not super-cheap. However, it is significantly less expensive than the fast 50mm f/1.2 lenses with autofocus produced by Sony, Nikon, and Sigma.

Presently, there are no sample images available but the Hong Kong-based Artra Lab is currently estimating orders to be fulfilled later this fall.

What is available presently are images of the lens, both on its own as well as attached to a Nikon Zf. In today’s race for modern mirrorless image perfection with sleek camera and lens designs, the market for nostalgic-feeling photography tools is becoming more apparent. While it’s difficult to judge how this lens will perform at this moment, at the very least, it looks gorgeous.

More information can be found on the Artra Lab website.

Image credits: Images by Artra Lab